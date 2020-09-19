Olympique Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has delivered an important update on Arsenal's hopes of signing French star Houssem Aouar this summer.

Aouar, who is a well-documented priority target for the Gunners this summer, is regarded as one of the most exciting young midfielders in the world at the moment. The 22-year-old played an instrumental role in Lyon's fairytale run to the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League, where they ultimately fell to a defeat to eventual champions Bayern Munich.

With just over two weeks left for the transfer window to close, Arsenal are running out of time to sign the Lyon star.

Aulas does not believe Arsenal will sign Aouar

Aouar in action for Olympique Lyon

Lyon chief Jean-Michel Aulas is not worried about losing his prized asset to Arsenal this summer as he does not believe they can sign Aouar. When asked about the Gunners' interest in the French star this summer, the 71-year-old Frenchman explained;

"No, I don't think so [Arsenal signing Aulas]. There is no offer yet. It seems that Arsenal don't want to, or can't invest the price for Houssem [Aouar], who is our [Lyon's] best player."

The France U-21 international is reportedly keen on joining Mikel Arteta's Arsenal this summer, as reported by reliable football insider Fabrizio Romano. The Italian journalist reported that Aouar has already been in dialogue with his agents regarding a move to Arsenal before the closure of the transfer window on October 5th.

no, not agreed yet. But Aouar would like to join and Arsenal spoke with his agents many times. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 17, 2020

Elsewhere, Telefoot Chaine [via Get French Football News] have reported that Arsenal's €40m bid for Aouar is 'imminent.'

There were also other reports claiming that Arsenal offered Lyon a bid along with young French midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, but Les Gones rejected their offer.

Lyon director Juninho has openly discussed the potential of Aouar moving to Arsenal earlier in September. Speaking on his prized asset being linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, the legendary Brazilian revealed;

"I get on very well with the Sporting Director (Edu). We spoke on the phone. Houssem Aouar is really well liked by [Mikel] Arteta. There were some discussions for Mattéo Guendouzi, who is also a good player. He was brought up during the discussion."

7 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has delivered 7 assists in the Champions League since 2018/19, more than any other central midfielder.

Juninho continued,

"But we don’t need his profile, we were very clear. If it is like that, we are not interested at all, we cut the conversation, that is where things ended."

Arsenal are also said to be interested in Atletico Madrid midfield lynchpin Thomas Partey, who reportedly has a release clause of €50m in his current contract.

