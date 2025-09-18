Olympique Lyon vs Angers Prediction and Betting Tips | September 19th 2025

Olympique Lyon and Angers get round five of French Ligue 1 underway when they lock horns at the Groupama Stadium on Friday. Paulo Fonseca’s Lyon head into the weekend on a run of five back-to-back victories over the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Ad

Olympique Lyon were made to rue their wasteful display in front of goal last Sunday, when they fell to a 3-1 defeat against Stade Rennais at Roazhon Park.

Prior to that, Fonseca’s side picked up three wins from their three games to start the new campaign, seeing off Lens, Metz and Olympique Marseille while scoring five goals and keeping three clean sheets.

Lyon will fancy their chances of returning to winning ways this weekend as they go up against an opposing side who have lost each of the most recent five clashes between the sides, in a torrid run since their 3-0 win in August 2021.

Ad

Trending

On the other hand, Angers needed a 90th-minute penalty from Himad Abdelli to salvage a 1-1 draw against Metz at the Stade Saint-Symphorien last Sunday.

Since kicking off the season with a 1-0 win over Paris FC, Alexandre Dujeux’s men have failed to taste victory in their three subsequent outings, losing 1-0 versus Paris Saint-Germain on August 22 before playing out successive stalemates against Stade Rennais and Metz.

Angers have picked up five points from the first 12 available this season to sit 12th in the Ligue 1 standings, four points behind this weekend’s hosts in fourth place.

Ad

Olympique Lyon vs Angers Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 13 wins from the last 17 meetings between the sides, Olympique Lyon boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Angers have picked up two wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Lyon are unbeaten in their last eight home games against Dujeux’s men, picking up seven wins and one draw since a 2-0 defeat in December 2015.

Angers have failed to win seven of their most recent eight Ligue 1 away matches, losing five and picking up two draws since the third week of February.

Lyon have lost just one of their last 10 competitive home games while picking up six wins and three draws since the start of March.

Ad

Olympique Lyon vs Angers Prediction

Fresh off the back of suffering their first league defeat of the season, Lyon will head into Friday’s clash looking to make an immediate reaction and return to winning ways. Angers have struggled to grind out results on their travels and we fancy Fonseca’s men to extend their dominance in this fixture.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 2-0 Angers

Olympique Lyon vs Angers Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Ad

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in Angers’ last 10 matches)

Tip 3: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have also been fewer than 11 corner kicks in seven of the visitors’ last eight outings)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Ojele Joshua is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda who covers news and match previews. He fell in love with the sport watching Didier Drogba and Samuel Eto’o win titles at club and international level, and his passion for the sport led him to become a professional football writer. He has an overall professional experience of 5 years.



Joshua supports Chelsea at club level, having witnessed a number of African stars break records with the club. Drogba’s equalizing header and match-winning shootout penalty for Chelsea against Bayern Munich in the 2012 UEFA Champions League final left a last impact on him. His favorite player is Eden Hazard and favorite manager is Jose Mourinho, who gave him the most joyous days as a Blues supporter. He believes that Cristiano Ronaldo is unlucky to be born in Messi’s era and favors the Argentine in the G.O.A.T. debate.



Joshua also follows the Portuguese Primeira Liga and the Nigeria Professional Football League and loves to play football during his free time. Having attained a B.Sc. in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Ibadan, he employs his problem-solving skills in crafting articles while doing extensive research to ensure each article is well thought out and crafted. Know More