Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | January 1, 2023

Olympique Lyon and Clermont Foot will lock horns in round 17 of the French Ligue 1 on Sunday (January 1).

Pascal Gastien’s side are winless in nine games at the Groupama Stadium and will look to end this dry spell.

Lyon marked their return to action inLigue 1 with a bang, thrashing Stade Brestois 4-2 away on Wednesday.

Before that, Laurent Blanc’s men enjoyed a decent run of friendly results during the 2022 FIFA World Cup break, winning two and drawing one of their five games. With 24 points from 16 games, Lyon are eighth in the standings, six points off AS Monaco in the final Conference League qualification spot.

Meanwhile, Clermont continue to struggle, as they fell to a 2-0 home loss against LOSC Lille. They have now failed to win their last nine games across competitions, losing five and claiming four draws. Clermont are 11th in Ligue 1, picking up 19 points from 16 games.

Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two sides, with two games being drawn.

Their most recent encounter in May saw Lyon win 2-1 at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

Lyon are unbeaten in all but one of their eight league games at home, claiming five wins and two draws.

Clermont are winless in nine games across competitions since a 2-1 victory over AJ Auxerre in October.

Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Having marked their return to Ligue 1 with a comfortable victory last time out, Lyon will head into the new year full of confidence. Blanc’s men take on an out-of-sorts Clermont side and should come away with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 2-0 Clermont Foot

Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 2: Both teams to score - No (Clermont have failed to score in their last three outings.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in five of Clermont’s last seven games.)

