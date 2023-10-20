Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | October 22nd 2023

Olympique Lyon and Clermont Foot bring round nine of the French Ligue 1 to an end when they lock horns at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

Both sides have endured a stuttering start to the season and will head into the weekend looking to pick up their first win of the season.

Olympique Lyon failed to get up and running in the new Ligue 1 campaign as they were held to a 3-3 draw by Lorient last time out.

Fabio Grosso’s men have now gone 12 consecutive games without a win across all competitions, losing nine and claiming three draws since July’s 2-1 pre-season victory over Treffers.

With three points from eight matches, Olympique Lyon are currently 17th in the Ligue 1 table, just one point above Sunday’s visitors at the bottom of the pile.

Clermont Foot, on the other hand, turned in a defensive show last time out when they forced Paris Saint-Germain to a goalless draw at the Stade Gabriel Montpied.

However, Pascal Gastien’s men have now failed to pick up a win in their opening eight matches this season, claiming just two points from a possible 21.

While Clermont Foot will be looking to end this dry spell, they have struggled for results away from home, where they are winless in six of their last seven matches across all competitions.

Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With two wins from the last five meetings between the sides, Clermont Foot hold a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Olympique Lyon have managed one win, which came in May 2022, when they beat the 2-1 at the Gabriel Montpied Stadium, while the spoils have been shared on two occasions.

Like Lyon, Clermont Foot are yet to taste victory in the league this season, losing five and picking up two draws in their seven matches so far.

Grosso’s side are without a win in their last nine Ligue 1 matches, losing six and picking up three draws since a 3-0 victory over Stade Reims on May 27.

Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Olympique Lyon and Clermont Foot have stumbled into the new season and will be looking to stop the rot this weekend.

Grosso’s men boast a plethora of attacking options and we see them running riot against a Clermont side who have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 domestic matches.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 3-1 Clermont Foot

Olympique Lyon vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of Olympique Lyon’s last six matches)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Lyon have failed to keep a clean sheet in their previous four games against Metz)