Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2025

The action continues in round 26 of the French Ligue 1 as Olympique Lyon and Le Havre go head-to-head on Sunday. Didier Digard’s men have failed to win their last five visits to the Groupama Stadium and will head into the weekend looking to end this poor run.

Olympique Lyon booked their spot in the quarter-finals of the Europa League as they secured a 4-1 victory over FCSB to complete a 7-1 aggregate win over the Romania outfit.

Paulo Fonseca’s side now turn their focus to Ligue 1, where they are on a run of four wins from their last five games, with a 3-2 loss against league leaders Paris Saint-Germain on February 23 being the exception.

Lyon have picked up 42 points from their 25 Ligue 1 matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, two points above Strasbourg just outside the European qualifying places.

Elsewhere, Le Havre were denied back-to-back wins for the first time since September as they played out a 1-1 draw with Saint-Etienne last time out.

This followed a thrilling 4-3 victory over Lens at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis on March 1, a result which saw their run of two consecutive defeats come to an end.

Le Havre have endured a topsy-turvy league campaign and find themselves in the relegation fight as they sit 16th in the table, one point off 15th-placed Stade Reims just above the relegation playoff spot.

Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Olympique Lyon hold a clear upper hand in the history of this fixture, having won six of the last eight meetings between the two sides.

Le Havre have managed just one win in that time, which came in January 2024, when they beat Fonseca’s men 3-1 on home turf, while the spoils have been shared once.

Lyon are unbeaten in 10 of their most recent 11 home matches, picking up seven wins and three draws since late-October.

Le Havre are on a run of four back-to-back away games without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws since a 5-1 loss against Marseille on January 5.

Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre Prediction

While Le Havre will be looking to move out of the bottom three, they have their work cut out against a Lyon side who are unbeaten in seven of their last eight clashes.

That said, we predict Lyon will continue from where they left off against FCSB and secure a fifth win on the spin across all competitions.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 3-1 Le Havre

Olympique Lyon vs Le Havre Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympique Lyon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last seven meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - No (There have also been fewer than five bookings in eight of their last 10 encounters)

