Olympique Lyon vs Marseille prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Olympique Lyon host Marseille at the Groupama Stadium in a Ligue 1 fixture on Tuesday.
The game, originally scheduled to take place in round 14 of the French top-division in November, had to be abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit on the head with a water bottle.
The visiting side beat Montpellier 5-4 on penalties after the Coupe de France round of 16 fixture ended 1-1 in regular time on Sunday, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to nine games.
The hosts have also regained some form and head into the game, having secured two wins in their last two league outings. To avoid a repeat of the chaos that led to the previous game being abandoned and a point docked from Lyon's tally, this edition of Choc des Olympiques will take place behind closed doors.
Olympique Lyon vs Marseille Head-to-Head
This will be the 119th meeting between the two sides across all competitions. The game has been closely contested, with Marseille enjoying a narrow 40-36 lead in wins while 42 games have ended in draws.
They last squared off at the Stade Vélodrome in league action in February, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw. Lyon have been the better side in their recent encounters against Les Phocéens, having recorded six wins in their last 10 games.
Olympique Lyon form guide (Ligue 1): W-W-D-D-D
Marseille form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W
Olympique Lyon vs Marseille Team News
Olympique Lyon
There will be some notable absentees for Les Gones here. Houssem Aouar was ruled out with a thigh injury while Jeff Reine-Adelaide and Lenny Pintor are long-term absentees with ACL injuries.
Jason Denayer is another injury concern while Damien Da Silva and Tino Kadewere are suspended. Lucas Paqueta and Karl Toko-Ekambi continue to be with the Brazil and Cameroon national teams respectively and remain unavailable.
Moussa Dembélé tested positive for COVID-19 and is in self-isolation, making him the 10th first-team player ruled out for this crucial tie.
Injured: Sinaly Diomande, Jeff Reine-Adelaide, Jason Denayer, Houssem Aouar, Lenny Pintor
Suspended: Tino Kadewere, Damien Da Silva
Unavailable: Lucas Paqueta, Karl Toko-Ekambi, Moussa Dembélé
Marseille
Konrad de la Fuente is the only injury concern for the visitors while Gerson (Brazil), Pape Gueye and Bamba Dieng (Senegal) remain unavailable on account of their commitments with the national teams.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Konrad de la Fuente
Unavailable (International duty): Pape Gueye, Bamba Dieng, Gerson
Olympique Lyon vs Marseille Predicted XI
Lyon Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Anthony Lopes; Castello Lukeba, Jerome Boateng, Castello Lukeba; Leo Dubois, Habib Keïta, Maxence Caqueret, Henrique; Xherdan Shaqiri, Bradley Barcola; Rayan Cherki
Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres; Boubacar Kamara, Matteo Guendouzi; Cengiz Under, Dimitri Payet, Luis Henrique; Cedric Bakambu
Olympique Lyon vs Marseille Prediction
Lyon will be without the services of some of their key players against Marseille, who boast the best defensive record in the league. However, the visiting side have an almost full-strength squad and should be able to record a win here.
Also ReadArticle Continues below
Prediction: Olympique Lyon 0-1 Marseille