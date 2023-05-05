Olympique Lyon vs Montpellier Prediction and Betting Tips | May 7th 2023

Olympique Lyon continue their quest for European football when they welcome Montpellier to the Groupama Stadium on Sunday.

Laurent Blanc’s men have won their last three games against the hosts and will be looking to continue in the same vein.

Lyon returned to winning ways in the Ligue 1 as they came from behind to claim a 2-1 victory over Strasbourg at the Stade de la Meinau last Friday.

Blanc’s side suffered a 2-1 defeat against Olympique Marseille in their previous outings, which brought their seven-game unbeaten run in the league to an end.

With 53 points from 33 matches, Lyon are currently seventh in the Ligue 1 table, six points behind fifth-placed Lille in the Conference League qualification spot.

Montpellier, on the other hand, continued their late push for a top-half finish as they thrashed AS Monaco 4-0 at the Stade Louis II last Sunday.

This followed a 1-0 home victory over Stade Rennais on April 23, which saw their three-match winless run come to an end.

Michel Der Zakarian’s men are currently 12th in the league standings, having picked up 43 points from 33 matches.

Olympique Lyon vs Montpellier Head-To-Head and Betting Tips

With 19 wins from the last 38 meetings between the sides, Olympique Lyon have been the dominant side in the history of this fixture.

Montpellier have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 10 occasions.

Lyon are on a three-match winning streak against La Paillade, scoring eight goals and conceding three since a 2-1 loss in February 2021.

Der Zakarian’s men are unbeaten in four of their last five away matches, picking up three wins and one draw since mid-February.

Lyon have won four of their last five Ligue 1 matches, with a 2-1 loss to Olympique Marseille on April 23 being the exception.

Olympique Lyon vs Montpellier Prediction

While Montpellier will be looking to build on last Sunday’s resounding performance, they must see off a spirited Lyon side who gave their eyes set on a spot in Europe.

Given the gulf in quality and experience between the sides, we are backing Lyon to come away with a comfortable home win.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 3-1 Montpellier

Olympique Lyon vs Montpellier Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympique Lyon to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in eight of their last 10 meetings)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in four of the last five clashes between the teams)

