Olympique Lyon vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips - 14th May 2022

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Olympique Lyon and Nantes square off at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday.

Both sides head into the game separated by just one point and one place in the league standings and this makes for an exciting watch.

Olympique Lyon were denied a third win on the trot as they fell to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against 19th-placed Metz last Sunday.

Prior to that, Peter Bosz’s side claimed a 5-2 win over Montpellier on April 23 before brushing aside Marseille 3-0 eight days later.

With 54 points from 36 games, Olympique Lyon are currently eighth in the Ligue 1 table, one point and one place above Saturday’s visitors.

Meanwhile, Nantes maintained their fine string of results as they claimed a 2-1 victory over Stade Rennais on Wednesday.

Prior to that, Antoine Kombouaré’s men clinched their fourth Coupe de France title when they edged out OGC Nice 1-0 on May 7.

Nantes head into the weekend unbeaten in each of their last four outings, picking up an impressive three wins and one draw since a 3-2 loss against Marseille on April 20.

Olympique Lyon vs Nantes Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 23 wins from the last 37 meetings between the sides, Lyon boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Nantes have picked up seven wins in that time, while the honors have been shared on seven different occasions.

Lyon are currently on a four-match winning streak against the visitors, dating back to a 1-0 defeat back in 2019.

Nantes head into the weekend on a four-game unbeaten run, claiming three wins and one draw in that time.

Olympique Lyon have won each of their last three home matches in the league, scoring 14 goals and conceding five in that time.

Olympique Lyon vs Nantes Prediction

With just one point and one place between the sides in the standings, we expect a thrilling and hard-fought contest on Saturday. Lyon have won each of their last four games against Nantes and we predict they will maintain their fine home record and come away with all three points once again.

Prediction: Olympique Lyon 3-1 Nantes

Olympique Lyon vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon

Tip 3: First to score - Lyon (Olympique Lyon have opened the scoring in four of their last five games against Nantes)

Tip 3: Less than 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been fewer than five bookings in five of their last six meetings)

