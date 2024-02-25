Olympique Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting Tips | February 27, 2024

Olympique Lyon and Strasbourg face off in the Coupe de France quarterfinals at the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday (February 27). The two sides met in the Round of 32 of the cup in January 2010, with Strasbourg winning 3-1 at home.

Lyon maintained their fine run of results on Friday, coming from behind to secure a 2-1 victory at Metz. Pierre Sage’s side have won five straight games, scoring eight goals and keeping two clean sheets since a 3-2 loss to Stade Rennais on January 26.

The hosts will look to keep the juggernaut rolling on their return to the Coupe de France, where they beat Pontarlier, Bergerac Perigord and LOSC Lille en route the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Strasbourg were left empty handed, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Stade Brestois at home on Saturday. Patrick Vieira’s men have lost four straight Ligue 1 games, conceding 11 goals and scoring three, since a 1-1 draw with Clermont Foot in January.

The visitors turn their attention to the Coupe de France, where they kicked off their campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Avoine Chinon on January 6 before seeing off Clermont Foot and Le Havre.

Olympique Lyon vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In their last 28 meetings, Lyon lead 20-5.

Lyon have won all but one of their last six home games, with a 3-2 defeat to Stade Rennais on January 26 being the exception.

Strasbourg have lost once in seven away games across competitions, winning thrice, since December.

Olympique Lyon vs Strasbourg Prediction

While Strasbourg will look to stop the rot, they face the daunting challenge of taking on a Lyon side currently firing on all cylinders. Expect the hosts to pick up where they left off at the weekend and emerge with a narrow win.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Strasbourg

Olympique Lyon vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of their last seven meetings.)

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes (Both teams have scored in their last five encounters.)