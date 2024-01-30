Olympique Lyon Women vs Slavia Prague Women Prediction and Betting Tips | January 31, 2024

Olympique Lyon and Slavia Prague lock horns at the Groupama Stadium on matchday six of the UEFA Women’s Champions League on Wednesday (January 31).

The hosts turned in a superb performance on Sunday, hammering Nantes 6-0 in the Coupe de France Round of 16. Sonia Bompastor’s side are unbeaten in 20 games across competitions, with a 2-2 draw against Brann Kvinner on December 21 being the only contest they didn't win.

Lyon turn their attention to the Champions League, where they have had an unbeaten campaign, sitting atop Group B with 13 points from five games.

Meanwhile, Slavia were sent crashing back down to earth last time out, losing 1-0 to Brann Kvinner. Before that, Karel Pitak’s side secured their first Champions League win of the season on January 18, edging out St. Polten to snap their three-game winless run.

Slavia have picked up four points from five games and are third in the group, six points adrift of second-placed Brann and out of Round-of-16 reckoning.

Olympique Lyon Women vs Slavia Prague Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams. Lyon lead 2-0.

Bompastor’s side have scored a staggering 18 goals in the fixture, keeping two clean sheets.

Lyon are unbeaten in 20 games across competitions, winning 19, since a 2-1 friendly defeat to Ajax in August.

Slavia hold the joint-worst attacking record in the Champions League, netting once in five games.

Olympique Lyon Women vs Slavia Prague Women Prediction

Lyon have scored the most goals (23) in the Champions League this season and will fancy their chances against a Slavia side who have struggled to get going in attack. Expect a one-sided affair, with the hosts to cruise to a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Lyon 4-0 Slavia

Olympique Lyon Women vs Slavia Prague Women Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lyon to win

Tip 2: First-half winners - Lyon (The visitors have led at half-time in five of their last six games.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in nine of Lyon’s last 10 outings.)