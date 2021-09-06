Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Levante Femenino prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2021-22

Olympique Lyon Femenin invite Levante Femenino to Groupama OL Academy Décines-Charpieu in UEFA Women's Champions League action on Wednesday.

The match is a second leg fixture in round two of the competition.

The first leg fixture on Thursday ended in a 2-1 away win for Lyon at Estadio Ciudad de Valencia, with all three goals coming in the final 10 minutes of the game.

Late drama in the game also saw a red card being awarded to Selma Bacha in injury time. Both clubs enjoyed great results in their respective leagues and head into the high-stakes game brimming with confidence.

🔵🔴 Levante made a flying start to the 2021/22 #PrimeraIberdrola with a 4-0 home victory against Real Madrid on Sunday.



Both 🇪🇸 sides play their #UWCL round 2 second-legs on Wednesday with Levante away to Lyon, while Madrid travel to Man. City 👀 pic.twitter.com/7NTrwIpvkX — UEFA Women’s Champions League (@UWCL) September 6, 2021

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Levante Femenino Head-to-Head

Last week's first leg tie between the two clubs was the first time they had gone head-to-head in a competitive fixture.

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Levante Femenino form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Levante Femenino Team News

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin

A group of 20 players were selected for the Division 1 Feminine derby game against AS Saint-Étienne. A similar group of players is expected for this continental tournament. The only absentee will be centre-back Selma Bacha, who picked up two yellow cards in the first leg and is suspended for the game.

Voici les buts de la victoire lyonnaise dans le derby #OLASSE (6-0) !



Pour voir ou revoir le match en intégralité, RDV sur #OLPLAY 👉 https://t.co/xSrCbH51xE pic.twitter.com/e4TBpg6eQ5 — OL Féminin (@OLfeminin) September 6, 2021

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Selma Bacha

Levante Femenino

There are a few substantial injury concerns for the visiting side ahead of this game. Eva Navarro, Viola Calligaris and Lucía Gómez are out with knee injuries. Jucinara, Gio Queiroz and Natasa Andonova are ruled out with thigh injuries.

Levante have missed out on Champions League qualification for the last 12 seasons. They need to overcome a one-goal deficit here, which might be difficult given injuries to key players.

Injured: Eva Navarro, Viola Calligaris, Lucía Gómez, Jucinara, Gio Queiroz, Natasa Andonova

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Levante Femenino Predicted XI

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin Predicted XI (4-3-3): Christiane Endler; Wendie Renard, Perle Morroni, Amandine Henry, Kadeisha Buchanan; Damaris Egurrola, Daniëlle van de Donk, Amel Majri; Catarina Macario, Emelyne Laurent, Melvine Malard

Levante Femenino Predicted XI (4-3-3): María López Valenzuela; María Alharilla, Paula Tomás, Aldana Cometti, María Méndez; Irene Guerrero, Sandie Toletti, Tatiana Pinto; Alba Redondo, Giovanna Crivelari Anselmo, Fiamma Benítez Iannuzzi

Olympique Lyonnais Féminin vs Levante Femenino Prediction

Levante have a lengthy list of injuries for this game but were impressive in their league game against Real Madrid, scoring four goals without reply. Olympique Lyon scored six without reply and are in great form at the moment.

A win for the seven-time champions looks likely when the two sides clash on Wednesday.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais Féminin 3-1 Levante Femenino

