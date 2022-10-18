Olympique Lyonnais vs Arsenal Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2022 

Olympique Lyonnais and Arsenal will battle for three points in the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (October 19).

The hosts are coming off a 3-1 victory at Bordeaux in the French Division 1 Women on Sunday. All four goals came in the first half, with Lindsey Horan, Wendy Renard and Melvine Malard scoring for the visitors.

Arsenal, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a narrow 1-0 victory at Reading in the Women's Super League. Stina Blackstenius scored the winner in the 30th minute, while Kim Little missed a second-half penalty for the Gunners.

They will now turn their attention to the continent where they have been paired alongside Lyon, Zurich and Juventus.

The Gunners secured qualification for the tournament with a 3-2 aggregate win over Ajax in the qualifiers. A 2-2 draw in England was followed by a 1-0 away win in the Netherlands, where Vivianne Miedema scored the winner.

Lyon, meanwhile, will look to kickstart their title defence with a win over their visitors from north London.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Arsenal Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams squared off in the 2010-11 UEFA Women's Champions League semifinals. Lyon won both legs by an aggregate scoreline of 5-2 en route winning their maiden continental title.

Lyon are on a 17-game winning run across competitions, stretching back to March.

Arsenal are on a nine-game unbeaten run, winning eight.

Four of Lyon's last five games have produced at least three goals.

Arsenal have kept clean sheets in four of their five competitive fixtures this term.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Arsenal Prediction

Lyon are eight-time European champions and are heavily fancied to retain their crown.

Arsenal, meanwhile, are no pushovers, having been crowned European champions in the past. Both teams are among the elites in women club football and will go all out for the win.

However, Lyon have better players who know what it takes to get the job done at this level. They should claim a narrow win, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Lyon 2-1 Arsenal

Olympique Lyonnais vs Arsenal Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Olympique Lyonnais to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

