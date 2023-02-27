Olympique Lyonnais vs Grenoble Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28th 2023

Olympique Lyonnais will host Grenoble Foot at the Groupama Stadium on Tuesday in the quarterfinals of the 2022-23 Coupe de France campaign.

The home side opened their cup campaign against Metz, winning the game 2-1 before beating amateur side Chambery Savoie Foot 3-0 in the next round. They faced Lille in the last 16 of the competition earlier this month, playing out a 2-2 draw in normal time before going on to win on penalties.

Lyon are five-time winners of the domestic cup, last lifting the trophy back in the 2011-12 campaign. They last reached this stage of the competition in the 2020-21 season but lost 2-0 to Monaco and will be hoping for better luck this time around.

Grenoble beat Ilzach Modenheim 4-1 in their first cup game and then beat Villefranche Beaujolais 2-0 in the next round. They then faced Nimes Olympique, Plabennec and Vierzon in the subsequent three rounds, winning all three games 1-0 to secure a spot in the quarterfinals of the domestic showpiece.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Grenoble Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Lyon and Grenoble. The hosts are undefeated in all five matchups, picking up four wins and a draw.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their five games in this fixture.

Only three of Lyon's nine league defeats this season have come on home turf.

Grenoble have scored 25 league goals this season, the fewest of all the teams in the top half of the Ligue 2 standings.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

GF38 have kept 13 league clean sheets this season. Only league leaders Le Havre (15) have kept more.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Grenoble Foot Prediction

Lyon have won four of their last five games and have lost just one of their last eight games across all competitions. They have won their last two home games and will be looking to extend that streak.

Grenoble are on a three-game winless run after winning five of their previous six games across all competitions. They have performed well on the road of late but could see defeat against significantly stronger opposition this week.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 2-0 Grenoble

Olympique Lyonnais vs Grenoble Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (The last four matches between the two sides have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their last four matchups)

