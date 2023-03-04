Olympique Lyonnais will host Lorient at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday (March 5) in Ligue 1.

The hosts endured a difficult start to their season but have begun picking up points under new manager Laurent Blanc and are now pushing for European football. Lyon beat Angers 3-1 in their last league outing before overcoming Grenoble Foot 2-1 in the Coupe de France quarterfinals in midweek. Lyon are ninth in Ligue 1 with 38 points from 25 games.

Lorient, meanwhile, started their season strongly but have since lost their way and fallen behind in the race for Europe. They lost 1-0 to Auxerre in their last game and will feel gutted to have come away with nothing after dominating proceedings for large swathes.

The visitors are eighth in the league table, just one point above Lyon.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lorient Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 32 meetings between Lyon and Lorient, who trail 17-7.

The visitors won 3-1 in their last meeting, snapping a four-game winless streak in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

Only three of Lyon's nine league defeats this season have come at home.

Les Merlus have conceded 36 league goals this season, the most by any team in the top half of the Ligue 1 standings.

Les Gones have the second-best defensive record at home in the top flight this season, conceding just ten times.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lorient Prediction

Lyon are on a run of back-to-back wins and have lost just one of their last nine games across competitions. They have won their last three games at home and will fancy their chances here.

Lorient, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four games across competitions. They have struggled on the road in the league recently and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 Lorient

Olympique Lyonnais vs Lorient Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in their last six matchups.)

