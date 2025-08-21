Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Olympique Lyonnais will host Metz at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday in the second round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side enjoyed a strong pre-season campaign despite uncertainties over their future and have set out to improve on their sixth-place finish last season.

They locked horns with Lens in their league opener last weekend and picked up a narrow 1-0 win on the road. Georges Mikautadze scored the sole goal of the game late in the first half, picking up where he left off last season and will be looking to help Les Gones to a second straight win on Saturday.

Metz, meanwhile, have returned to the top flight after a season's absence and will be keen to avoid the drop this time around. They finished third in the Ligue 2 last season to advance to the relegation/promotion playoffs, where they beat Dunkerque 1-0 in the second round before beating Stade Reims 4-2 over two legs to clinch promotion.

However, they marked their return to Ligue 1 last weekend with defeat as they lost 1-0 to Strasbourg, conceding the sole goal of the contest in the 86th minute.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 100th meeting between the two teams. Lyon have won 52 of their previous matchups while Metz have won 29 times, with their other 18 contests ending in draws.

The two teams last faced off in a league clash last February, which the Kids won 2-1.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last five games in this fixture.

Metz were one of seven sides in the French top flight this term to fail to score on opening day.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Prediction

Lyon were defensively sound in their opening game last weekend and will be looking to make it two wins from two on Saturday. They lost just one of their final eight home games last season and will head into the weekend clash as clear favourites.

Les Grenats, meanwhile, were quite flat last time out and have a more difficult test this weekend. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two sides could see the newly-promoted club lose this one.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 Metz

Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon To win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of the last four matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last five matchups)

