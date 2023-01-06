Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Prediction and Betting Tips | January 7, 2023 

Olympique Lyonnais will host Metz at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday (January 7) in the Coupe de France.

The hosts have had mixed results this season, falling behind in the race for European football. Lyon returned to competitive action with a 4-2 win at Stade Brestois before losing 1-0 at home to Clermont Foot in Ligue 1 on New Year's Day.

Lyon are five-time winners of the cup competition, last winning the trophy in the 2011-12 campaign.

Metz, meanwhile, endured a difficult start to their Ligue 2 campaign but have begun picking up points as they target a return to the top flight.

They picked up a hard-fought 1-0 win over Grenoble in their last league outing, Centre-back Fali Cande scored the sole goal of the game via a stunning freekick minutes after the restart.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 27 meetings between Lyon and Metz, who trail 18-5, while four games have been drawn.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three games in the fixture after losing their previous eight.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in the fixture and their last nine across competitions.

Only two of Lyon's seven league defeats this season have come at home.

Four of Metz's six league defeats this season have come on the road.

Les Grenats have scored 25 league goals this season. Only Sochaux (26) have scored more in Ligue 2.

Les Gones have conceded seven goals at home this season, the joint-fewest in Ligue 1.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Prediction

Lyon have won just one of their last four games across competitions. They have won just one of their last five competitive outings at the Groupama Stadium and will be desperate to improve their home form.

Metz, meanwhile, are unbeaten in their last six competitive games, winning five. However, the gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see Lyon win.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 3-1 Metz

Olympique Lyonnais vs Metz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last seven games have produced more than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in four of the hosts' last five games.)

Poll : 0 votes