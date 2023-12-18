Olympique Lyonnais vs Nantes Prediction and Betting Tips | December 20th 2023

Olympique Lyonnais will host Nantes at the Groupama Stadium on Wednesday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have endured a largely turbulent campaign but have begun picking up points in recent weeks as they look to avoid a shock drop. They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win over Monaco in their last match, with Jeffinho coming off the bench to score a late winner minutes after his introduction.

Olympique Lyonnais sit 16th in the league table with 13 points from 16 games. They are five points behind their midweek opponents and will be looking to reduce that gap with maximum points on Wednesday.

Nantes have had mixed results this season, particularly struggling for results of late and currently find themselves in the bottom half of the table. They were beaten 2-0 by Stade Brestois in their game on Sunday conceding a quickfire double early after the restart as they fell to a second straight defeat at the hands of the Pirates.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 103 meetings between Lyon and Nantes. The hosts have won 37 of those games while the visitors have won 42 times. There have been 24 draws between the two teams.

The visitors picked up a 1-0 win in the last meeting between the two teams, ending a seven-game winless run in this fixture.

The hosts have picked up just one clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Both sides have conceded 27 goals in Ligue 1 this season. Only Lorient (31) have conceded more.

Lyon have picked up six points on home turf in the league this season. Only Clermont Foot (5) have picked up fewer.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Nantes Prediction

Lyon are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their 14 games prior. They have, however, won just one of their eight home games this season and could struggle here.

Nantes, on the other hand, have lost their last two games and have won just one of their last seven. They have lost four of their last five away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 1-0 Nantes

Olympique Lyonnais vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last six matchups)