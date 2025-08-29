Olympique Lyonnais vs Olympique Marseille Prediction and Betting Tips | August 31st 2025

Olympique Lyonnais will host Olympique Marseille at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday in the third round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a strong start to their season, picking up a 1-0 win away at Lens on opening day with Georges Mikautadze scoring the sole goal of the game.

Les Gones then beat Metz 3-0 in their second league game, racing to a two-goal lead in the first-half via efforts from Malick Fofana and Corentin Tolisso before Adam Karabec came off the bench to seal the points late in the game.

Olympique Marseille, meanwhile, opened their season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to 10-man Stade Rennais a fortnight ago. They, however, bounced back from that in game week two as they thrashed newly-promoted Paris FC 5-2, featuring goals from four different players, including veteran striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who netted a brace in his second home debut at the club.

The visitors sit seventh in the league table with three points and will be looking to pick up back-to-back league wins this weekend to draw level on points with their weekend opponents.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Olympique Marseille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 118 meetings between the two teams. Lyon have won 40 of those games while Marseille have won four fewer with their other 42 contests ending level.

The visitors have won all but one of the last six editions of the Choc des Olympiques.

Lyon are one of just four teams in the French top-flight this season yet to concede any goals after the first two rounds.

No team in Ligue 1 this term has scored more goals than Marseille (5) after the opening two rounds.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Olympique Marseille Prediction

Les Gones will head into the latest edition of the Olympico in good spirits having won their last three league games by an aggregate scoreline of 6-0. They have lost just one of their last nine home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Les Phocéens were impressive in their win over Paris last time out and could easily have scored a few more. They have had the upper hand in this fixture of late and should avoid defeat here.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 2-2 Olympique Marseille

Olympique Lyonnais vs Olympique Marseille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the visitors' last five matches)

