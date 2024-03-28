Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Reims Prediction and Betting Tips | March 30, 2024 

Olympique Lyonnais host Stade Reims at the Groupama Stadium on Saturday (March 30) in Ligue 1.

The home side are making a late push for the European spots after a poor start. They picked up a 3-2 win over Toulouse in their last game. Rayan Cherki and Jake O'Brien (twice) struck to clinch maximum points for Pierre Sage's men.

Lyon are tenth with 34 points in 26 games. They are four points behind Reims, who beat relegation-threatened Metz 2-1 before the international break. Oumar Diakite opened the scoring after three minutes before Junya Ito bagged the winner after the break.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Reims Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 63 meetings, Lyon trail Reims 30-17.

Lyon have won one of their last six games in the fixture.

Reims are without a clean sheet in seven games and have had one in their last 10.

Lyon have conceded 40 goals in the league this season. Only three teams have conceded more, two of which are in the drop zone.

Reims have scored 34 goals in the league, the second-fewest in the top half of the standings.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Reims

Lyon are on a run of back-to-back victories, winning eight of their last nine games across competitions. They have won four of their last five home games.

Meanwhile, Reims snapped a run of back-to-back winless outings. However, they have won one of their last four road games and could see defeat.

Prediction: Lyon 2-0 Reims

Olympique Lyonnais vs Stade Reims Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last four matchups.)