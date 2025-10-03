Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Olympique Lyonnais will host Toulouse at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable start to their season and now sit second in the league table, level on points (15) with champions Paris Saint-Germain at the top.
They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win away at Lille last time out in Ligue 1, with summer signing Tyler Morton scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half. They then beat RB Salzburg 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday to make it two wins from two on the continental stage this season.
Toulouse, meanwhile, have struggled for results since picking up wins over Nice and Stade Brestois in the opening two rounds of the league campaign. They had to settle for a point in their 2-2 draw with Nantes last time out, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions.
The visitors sit 10th in the table with seven points from six matches and will be keen to get their campaign back on track with a win on Sunday.
Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- There have been 86 meetings between Lyon and Toulouse. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won 23 times.
- There have been 22 draws between the two clubs including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.
- The hosts are on an incredible 18-game unbeaten run in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2015.
- The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four league outings.
- Lyon have the best defensive record in the French top flight this term with just three goals allowed in six games.
Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Prediction
Les Gones are on a brilliant four-game winning streak, keeping clean sheets in each of those games. They have lost just once on home turf since the start of March and are well poised to continue their blistering start to the season.
Le Téfécé, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four matches. The visitors' disappointing form coupled with their poor record in this fixture in recent years could see them head into the international break with a defeat.
Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 Toulouse
Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Lyon to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES