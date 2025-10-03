Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025

Olympique Lyonnais will host Toulouse at the Groupama Stadium on Sunday in another round of the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign. The home side have enjoyed a remarkable start to their season and now sit second in the league table, level on points (15) with champions Paris Saint-Germain at the top.

Ad

They picked up a narrow and hard-fought 1-0 win away at Lille last time out in Ligue 1, with summer signing Tyler Morton scoring the sole goal of the game in the first half. They then beat RB Salzburg 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday to make it two wins from two on the continental stage this season.

Toulouse, meanwhile, have struggled for results since picking up wins over Nice and Stade Brestois in the opening two rounds of the league campaign. They had to settle for a point in their 2-2 draw with Nantes last time out, falling behind twice and coming back to draw level on both occasions.

Ad

Trending

The visitors sit 10th in the table with seven points from six matches and will be keen to get their campaign back on track with a win on Sunday.

Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 meetings between Lyon and Toulouse. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won 23 times.

There have been 22 draws between the two clubs including their most recent matchup which ended goalless.

The hosts are on an incredible 18-game unbeaten run in this fixture, a run stretching back to 2015.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four league outings.

Lyon have the best defensive record in the French top flight this term with just three goals allowed in six games.

Ad

Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Prediction

Les Gones are on a brilliant four-game winning streak, keeping clean sheets in each of those games. They have lost just once on home turf since the start of March and are well poised to continue their blistering start to the season.

Le Téfécé, meanwhile, have lost three of their last four matches. The visitors' disappointing form coupled with their poor record in this fixture in recent years could see them head into the international break with a defeat.

Ad

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnais 2-1 Toulouse

Olympique Lyonnais vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More