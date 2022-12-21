Olympique Lyonnaise vs Monza Prediction and Betting Tips | December 22nd 2022

Olympique Lyonnaise will host Monza at the Groupama Stadium on Thursday in a friendly clash between the two sides.

The home side enjoyed a solid start to their league campaign but dropped off the pace, consequently falling behind in the race for Europe. They played out a 1-1 draw against OGC Nice in their last league outing and looked set to head towards defeat before Alexandre Lacazette leveled the scores from the penalty spot late in the game.

Lyon will play the final of their five slated friendlies this week and will now be looking to round things up with a win.

Monza endured a wretched start to their Serie A campaign but have begun picking up points under new boss Raffaele Palladino. They picked up a 3-0 win over Salernitana in their last league outing, with three different players getting on the scoresheet, including Atalanta loanee Matteo Pessina, who scored his first home goal for the club.

The midweek clash will mark the visitors' final game of 2022 and they will now be looking to close out the year on a high after losing 1-0 to Lugano in a friendly clash last time out.

Olympique Lyonnaise vs Monza Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Lyon and Monza.

Lyon have won just two of their last 10 competitive games against Italian opposition. They have lost six of those games and drawn the other two.

Monza have conceded 22 league goals this season. Only two teams in the bottom half of the Serie A standings have conceded fewer.

All but one of Les Gones' six league wins this season have come on home turf.

The Biancorossi have picked up just four points on the road in the league this season. Only Spezia and Hellas Verona have picked up fewer in the Italian top flight so far.

Olympique Lyonnaise vs Monza Prediction

Lyon are on a run of back-to-back unbeaten outings and have lost just one of their last five games across all competitions. They have lost just one home game all season and will fancy their chances ahead of the midweek clash.

Monza have lost two of their last three games and four of their last six. They have lost their last three away matches and could suffer defeat here as well.

Prediction: Olympique Lyonnaise 3-1 Monza

Olympique Lyonnaise vs Monza Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Lyon

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Three of Lyons' last four matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of the hosts' last five matches)

