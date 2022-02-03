Olympique Marseille vs Angers prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Looking to rise to second place in the Ligue 1 standings, Olympique Marseille take on Angers at the Orange Velodrome Stadium on Friday.

The hosts head into the game fresh off the back of seeing their nine-game unbeaten run come to an end and will be looking to bounce back to winning ways.

Marseille’s blistering form took a slight halt on Tuesday as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against Lyon.

Prior to that, Jorge Sampaoli’s men were on a nine-game unbeaten run in all competitions, claiming seven wins and two draws in that time.

With 40 points from 22 games, Marseille are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, two points behind second-placed Nice.

Meanwhile, Angers fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Saint-Etienne when the sides met last Wednesday.

Prior to that, they ended their three-game losing streak courtesy of a goalless draw with Lorient before claiming a 2-1 win over Troyes.

Angers are currently 12th on the log after picking up 29 points from 22 games so far.

Olympique Marseille vs Angers Head-To-Head

Marseille boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming four wins from the last 14 meetings between the sides. Angers have picked up one fewer win in that time, while seven games have ended in draws.

Olympique Marseille Form Guide: W-D-W-W-L

Angers Form Guide: L-L-D-W-L

Olympique Marseille vs Angers Team News

Olympique Marseille

Gerson (Brazil), Pape Gueye and Bamba Dieng (Senegal) are all on international duty and will sit out Friday’s game.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Gerson, Pape Gueye, Bamba Dieng

Angers

Mohamed Ali Cho, Romain Thomas and Zinedine Ould Khaled are all recuperating from injuries, while Stephane Bahoken is on international duty at the ongoing AFCON.

Injured: Zinedine Ould Khaled, Mohamed Ali Cho, Romain Thomas

Suspended: Souleyman Doumbia

Olympique Marseille vs Angers Predicted XI

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Pau Lopez; Valentin Rongier, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Luan Peres; Boubacar Kamara, Matteo Guendouzi; Cengiz Under, Dimitri Payet, Luis Henrique; Cedric Bakambu

Angers Predicted XI (3-5-2): Danijel Petkovic; Batista Mendy, Vincent Manceau, Ismael Traore; Jimmy Cabot, Angelo Fulgini, Thomas Mangani, Nabil Bentaleb, Mathias Pereira Lage; Casimir Ninga, Billal Brahimi

Olympique Marseille vs Angers Prediction

Both sides will be looking to quickly return to winning ways after falling to defeats last time out. Marseille have been the better side for most of the season and we are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 2-0 Angers

Edited by Peter P