Olympique Marseille vs Clermont Foot Prediction and Betting Tips | December 17th 2023 

Olympique Marseille will host Clermont Foot at the Orange Velodrome on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Ligue 1 campaign.

The home side have had their struggles this season but are enjoying a good run of results in the league at the moment. They picked up a 4-2 win over Lorient in their last game, scoring all four goals in the first half before suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion on Thursday in their final UEFA Europa League group game.

Olympique Marseille sit sixth in the league table with 23 points from 15 games. They will be looking to continue their winning streak in the league this weekend.

Clermont Foot meanwhile have struggled for results in the league this season and could soon find themselves back in the second tier after a three-season absence. They played out a goalless draw against Lille in their last game and perhaps deserved more from the match but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

The visitors sit 17th in the table with 11 points from 15 games. They are just one point above last-placed Olympique Lyonnais and will be looking to widen that gap on Sunday.

Olympique Marseille vs Clermont Foot Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five meetings between Marseille and Clermont. The hosts have won four of those games while the visitors have won the other.

The visitors have failed to score any goals in three of their last four games in this fixture.

Marseille are one of just two teams in Ligue 1 this season yet to taste defeat on home turf.

Clermont are the lowest-scoring side in the French top-flight this season with a goal tally of nine.

Les Olympiens have kept just two clean sheets in their last seven games across all competitions.

Olympique Marseille vs Clermont Foot Prediction

Marseille's latest result ended a four-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They are undefeated in their last nine home matches and will be looking to extend that run on Sunday.

Clermont, on the other hand, are winless in their last four matches and have won just one of their last seven. They are without a win in their last three away matches and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 2-0 Clermont Foot

Olympique Marseille vs Clermont Foot Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Marseille to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of the last five matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of their five matchups)