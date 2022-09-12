Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2022–23 

Olympique Marseille will host Eintracht Frankfurt at the Orange Velodrome on Tuesday night in their second group game of the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign.

The Ligue 1 outfit kicked off their continental campaign on the wrong foot, losing 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in midweek The first half was a fairly even one, with both teams struggling to create much before Chancel Mbemba's dismissal after the restart saw the game go away from Igor Tudor's men. Marseille are enjoying a good run of form in the league and will now look to carry that momentum onto the European stage.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, were also beaten in their opening European game of the season, losing 3-0 to Sporting Lisbon. They were the better team in a goalless first half but were undone by their incisive opponents after the restart.

The Bundesliga outfit sit rock-bottom in Group D and need to pick up points to move up the standings.

Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been just two meetings between Marseille and Frankfurt. The two teams last faced off in the group stage of the 2017-18 UEFA Europa League, with the German outfit winning 2-1 away from home and 4-0 on home turf.

Olympique Marseille Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-W

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W-D

Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Olympique Marseille

Chancel Mbemba received a red card against Tottenham last week and will miss Tuesday's game. Samuel Gigot came off injured in the hosts' last game and is a doubt for this one. Meanwhile, Bamba Dieng, Cedric Bakambu and Isaak Toure are all unavailable for selection, as they are unregistered for the tournament.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Samuel Gigot

Suspended: Chancel Mbemba

Unavailable: Bamba Dieng, Cedric Bakambu, Isaak Toure

Eintracht Frankfurt

Aurelio Buta, Almamy Toure and Christopher Lenz are all injured and will not play here, while Sebastian Rode is a major doubt.

Injured: Aurelio Buta, Almamy Toure, Christopher Lenz

Doubtful: Sebastian Rode

Suspended: None

Unavailable None

Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XIs

Olympique Marseille (3-4-3): Pau Lopez; Leonardo Balerdi, Eric Bailly, Sead Kolasinac; Jonathan Clauss, Matteo Guendouzi, Jordan Veretout, Nuno Tavares; Amine Harit, Dimitri Payet, Alexis Sanchez

Eintracht Frankfurt (3-4-3): Kevin Trapp; Ansgar Knauff, Evan Ndicka, Tuta, Luca Pellegrini; Kristijan Jakic, Djibril Sow; Mario Gotze, Daichi Kamada, Randal Kolo Muani; Rafael Santos Borre

Olympique Marseille vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Marseille have won their last five Ligue 1 outings. Their only defeat across competitions this season came against Spurs last week, and they will now look to put that behind them.

Frankfurt, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats. They failed to score in both outings and could see that run extend this week.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 1-0 Eintracht Frankfurt

