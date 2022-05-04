Olympique Marseille vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

European football returns this week and will see Olympique Marseille host Feyenoord at Orange Velodrome on Thursday night in the second leg of their Europa Conference League semifinal clash.

Olympique Marseille were beaten 3-2 in the first leg last week. After falling two goals behind in the first 20 minutes of the game, the Olympians did superbly well to draw level before the break, only to fall behind immediately after the restart.

The home side have won two European titles in their history, most recently lifting the now discontinued UEFA Intertoto Cup in 2005. They have it all to do in the second leg in their quest for another continental triumph.

Feyenoord got off to a flyer in the first leg via a quickfire double from Cyriel Dessers and Luis Sinisterra before being pegged back. The Nigerian striker then restored their lead early in the second half with his 10th Conference League goal of the season to hand the Dutch outfit the advantage ahead of Thursday's decider.

The visitors have impressed in the continental tournament so far and will be looking to book their place in the final later this week.

Olympique Marseille vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

There have been three meetings between Olympique Marseille and Feyenoord. The visitors are undefeated in all three matchups, winning twice and drawing the other.

Olympique Marseille Form Guide (All Competitions): L-L-W-W-L

Feyenoord Form Guide (All Competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Olympique Marseille vs Feyenoord Team News

Olympique Marseille

Leonardo Balerdi and Kondrad de la Fuente are both injured and will play no part in the midweek clash. Alvaro Gonzalez and Luis Henrique are both unavailable for selection, with the former on the way out of the club and the latter unregistered for the competition.

Injured: Leonardo Balerdi, Konrad de la Fuente

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: Álvaro Gonzalez, Luis Henrique

Suspended: None

Feyenoord

Cyriel Dessers came off injured in the visitors' last game and is a doubt for this one. Jens Toornstra and Justin Bijlow both remain injured and will not play.

Injured: Jens Toornstra, Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: Cyriel Dessers

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (4-3-3): Steve Mandanda; Luan Peres, William Saliba, Duje Caleta-Car, Valentin Rongier; Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Matteo Guendozi; Dimitri Payet, Bamba Dieng, Cedric Bakambu

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Gernot Trauner, Marcos Senesi, Lutsharel Geertruida; Fredrik Aursnes, Orkun Kokcu; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Reiss Nelson; Bryan Linssen

Olympique Marseille vs Feyenoord Prediction

Olympique Marseille are on a run of back-to-back defeats and will be desperate to end that run this week. They have won five of their last six home games across all competitions and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage on Thursday.

Feyenoord are on a five-game winning streak and are undefeated in their last eight. Their first leg win should be enough to secure them a place in the final.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 2-2 Feyenoord

Edited by Peter P