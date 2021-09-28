Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Olympique Marseille will host Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray on Thursday in the second matchday of the UEFA Europa League group stages.

Olympique Marseille were held to a 1-1 draw by Lokomotiv Moscow in their first Europa League game. Cengiz Under gave the Ligue 1 outfit the lead from the penalty spot in the second half before a late equalizer from the hosts leveled the scores.

Olympique Marseille began their season brilliantly with three wins and a draw in their first four games. They have, however, won just one of their last four games across all competitions. Olympique Marseille fell to their first league defeat last time out, a 3-2 home loss to RC Lens.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, picked up a win in their first Europa League game of the season. They beat Lazio 1-0 on home turf thanks to an own goal from goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha.

Galatasaray, who were denied the Turkish Super Lig title by goal difference alone last season, have been rather disappointing in the competition this campaign. They sit 10th in the league table and have picked up just one win in their last five league games.

Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray Head-to-Head

The game between Olympique Marseille and Galatasaray on Thursday will be the first meeting between the two sides. Olympique Marseille will be looking to pick up their first win of the competition this campaign.

Galatasaray, on the other hand, will be looking to build on their last win and pull away from the rest of the teams in the group.

Olympique Marseille Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): D

Galatasaray Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): W

Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray Team News

Olympique Marseille

Polish striker Arkadiusz Milik has not featured for Olympique Marseille since joining permanently last summer due to a knee injury. He remains out of the squad as the only absentee from the Ligue 1 outfit.

Injured: Arkadiusz Milik

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Galatasaray

Sacha Boey, Arda Turan, Baris Alper Yilmaz and Omar Elabdellaoui have all been ruled out with injuries and will miss Thursday's game against Olympique Marseille.

Injured: Sacha Boey, Arda Turan, Baris Alper Yilmaz, Omar Elabdellaoui

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray Predicted XI

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (3-3-1-3): Pau Lopez; Luan Peres, Duje Caleta-Car, William Saliba; Boubacar Kamara, Gerson, Valentin Rongier; Matteo Guendouzi; Cengiz Under, Konrad de la Fuente, Dimitri Payet

Galatasaray Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Fernando Muslera; DeAndre Yedlin, Marcao, Victor Nelsson, Patrick van Aanholt; Taylan Antalyalı, Berkan Kutlu; Kerem Aktürkoğlu, Alexandru Cicaldau, Olimpiu Moruțan; Halil Dervisoglu

Olympique Marseille vs Galatasaray Prediction

Olympique Marseille suffered their first defeat of the season in their last game and have won just once in their last four games.

Galatasaray have not been in the best of form either as they have won just twice in their last six games across all competitions. However, we expect Olympique Marseille to narrowly win this encounter.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 2-1 Galatasaray

