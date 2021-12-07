Olympique Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

The UEFA Europa League returns this week and will see Olympique Marseille host Lokomotiv Moscow at the Orange Velodrome on Thursday in their final group stage game.

Olympique Marseille were beaten for the first time on the European stage in their last game as they lost 4-2 to Galatasaray. They had previously drawn their first four games, ultimately making them winless in the Europa League so far.

Olympique Marseille sit third in the group with four points from five games and are out of the tournament. They can, however, secure a place in the Conference League with a point on Thursday.

Like their hosts, Lokomotiv Moscow are out of the Europa League. After drawing 1-1 against Olympique Marseille in their first game, the visitors suffered back-to-back defeats. They then drew 1-1 against Galatasaray in their first game before losing 3-0 to Lazio last time out.

Lokomotiv Moscow sit at the sit bottom of Group E with just two points. They need a win on Thursday to keep their European campaign alive.

Olympique Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Head-to-Head

There has been just one meeting between Olympique Marseille and Lokomotiv Moscow. The game, which was the reverse fixture of Thursday's encounter, was played back in September and ended 1-1.

Both teams will now look to pick up their first win in the competition in a bid to play in the Conference League.

Olympique Marseille Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L-D-D-D-D

Lokomotiv Moscow Form Guide (UEFA Europa League): L-D-L-L-D

Olympique Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Team News

Olympique Marseille

Ahmadou Bamba Dieng is the only injured player for the hosts.

Injured: Ahmadou Bamba Dieng

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Lokomotiv Moscow

The visitors have a rather lengthy list of injured players. They include Anton Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Stanislav Magkeev, Faustino Anjorin, Guilherme Marinato, Alexis Beka Beka and Daniil Kulikov.

Injured: Anton Miranchuk, Ze Luis, Stanislav Magkeev, Faustino Anjorin, Alexis Beka Beka, Guilherme Marinato, Daniil Kulikov

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI

Olympique Marseille Predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres; Boubacar Kamara, Pol Lirola; Amine Harit, Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson, Konrad de la Fuente; Dimitri Payet

Lokomotiv Moscow Predicted XI (4-4-2): Daniil Khudyakov; Maksim Nenakhov, Pablo, Tin Jedvaj, Maciej Rybus; Gyrano Kerk, Konstantin Maradishvili, Dmitriy Barinov, François Kamano; Fedor Smolov, Vitali Lisakovich

Olympique Marseille vs Lokomotiv Moscow Prediction

Both teams are out of the Europa League but can still secure a place in the Conference League depending on the result on Thursday.

Olympique Marseille just need a draw to enter the Conference League but will be desperate to end their winless run in the competition. Lokomotiv Moscow have to win to keep alive their European ambitions. The Russian outfit are, however, not in the best of form, as they are winless in their last six games and have lost four on the bounce.

The hosts should get the win later this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 2-1 Lokomotiv Moscow

Edited by Vishal Subramanian