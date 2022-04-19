Olympique Marseille vs Nantes Prediction and Betting tips | 20th April 2022

Ligue 1 returns this week and will see Olympique Marseille host Nantes at the Orange Velodrome on Wednesday night as the French top-flight approaches its end.

Olympique Marseille saw their strong run come to an end last weekend as they were beaten 2-1 by Paris Saint-Germain in Le Classique on Sunday night. The Olympians struggled to hit their stride all game, attempting just three shots and consequently suffering yet another defeat to their biggest rivals.

The hosts remain second in the league table with 59 points from 32 games. Their defeat on Sunday more or less extinguished their title ambitions and they will now be looking to secure Champions League football next season.

Nantes fell further behind in their race for promotion as they played out a 1-1 draw against the struggling Angers last time out. The Canaries were guilty of grossly wasteful finishing and will be gutted to have come away with only one point.

Nantes sit mid-table in 10th place with 47 points. They will be looking to return to winning ways this week as they continue a late push for the European spots.

Olympique Marseille vs Nantes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In the last 37 games between the two sides, Olympique Marseille have won 13 times while Nantes have won one fewer. Ten of their meetings have ended in draws.

Olympique Marseille are unbeaten in their last three games against Nantes.

The Canaries have kept no clean sheets in their last four games against the Olympians and have kept just one in their last 13 competitive matchups.

Nantes have managed to pass the one-goal mark in just one of their last five league games.

Jorge Sampaoli's men have won their last four games across all competitions at the Orange Velodrome.

Olympique Marseille vs Nantes Prediction

Olympique Marseille's latest result ended an eight-game winning streak across all competitions, in which they scored 19 goals and conceded seven times. They are, however, unbeaten in their last four home games and will be looking to capitalize on their home advantage this week to shake off their derby disappointments.

Nantes are on a run of back-to-back 1-1 draws and have won just one of their last five games. They have won just one of their last four games on the road and only a quarter of their away games this season. The visitors' European ambitions could take another hit this week.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 2-1 Nantes

Olympique Marseille vs Nantes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Olympique Marseille

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have managed to hit the back of the net in seven of their last nine meetings)

Tip 3 - Olympique Marseille to score first - YES (The Olympians have opened the scoring in their last four home games)

