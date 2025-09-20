Olympique Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21st 2025

Paris Saint-Germain return to action in the French Ligue 1 when they take on Olympique Marseille at the Orange Velodrome on Sunday. Having lost each of the last five meetings between the two teams, Roberto De Zerbi’s men will head into the weekend looking to get one over PSG and record their first home win in this fixture since 2011.

Making their first UEFA Champions League appearance since the 2022-23 campaign, Marseille were denied a dream opening-day result in midweek when they fell to a 2-1 loss against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu.

De Zerbi’s side now turn their attention to Ligue 1, where they have picked up a mixed run of results to start the season, losing twice while claiming victories over Paris FC and Lorient in their opening four games.

Olympique Marseille have picked up six points from the first 12 available to sit eighth in the Ligue 1 standings, but could move into fourth place with a win this weekend.

On the other hand, Paris Saint-Germain turned in another solid team display on Wednesday when they thrashed Atalanta 4-0 in the Champions League opener at the Parc des Princes.

This was in keeping with their impressive run of results in Ligue 1, where Luis Enrique’s men have won each of their four games, while scoring 10 goals and conceding three, to sit top of the league standings.

Paris Saint-Germain head into Sunday’s clash unbeaten in 10 of their 11 Ligue 1 away matches in 2025, picking up nine wins and one draw since the turn of the year.

Olympique Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 38 wins from the last 62 meetings between the sides, Paris Saint-Germain have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture.

Olympique Marseille have picked up 13 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

PSG are unbeaten in each of their last 12 Ligue 1 visits to the Orange Velodrome, picking up nine wins and three draws since a 3-0 defeat in November 2011.

Marseille have won eight of their most recent nine Ligue 1 home matches, with a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Lens on March 8 being the exception.

Olympique Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Prediction

With two wins and three losses from their five matches, Marseille have struggled for consistency this season and will be looking to secure just their second win in 11 games against PSG since 2021.

However, Enrique's men head into the weekend in high spirits, following their flying start to the campaign, and we are backing them to extend their hot streak at the Orange Velodrome.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 1-3 Paris Saint-Germain

Olympique Marseille vs Paris Saint-Germain Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSG to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in five of the last six meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - PSG (The visitors have netted the opening goal in five of their last seven games against Marseille)

