Olympique Marseille vs Reims prediction, preview, team news and more | Ligue 1 2021-22

Olympique Marseille will be looking to pick up four consecutive wins for the first time this season when they host Reims in round 19 of the French Ligue 1 on Wednesday.

The visitors, on the other hand, are on a two-game winning streak and will be aiming to upset the hosts and keep the juggernaut rolling.

Marseille maintained their fine string of performances last Sunday as they progressed to the last 16 of the Coupe de France courtesy of a 4-1 win over Cannet-Rocheville.

Prior to that, Jorge Sampaoli’s men claimed a 1-0 win over Lokomotiv Moscow in their Europa League Group E finale before seeing off Strasbourg 2-0 away from home.

With 32 points from 17 games, Olympique Marseille are currently second in the Ligue 1 table, one point above Stade Rennes, albeit with a game in hand.

Similarly, Reims claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win over Reims Sainte-Anne in the Coupe de France to progress to the next round of the competition.

This followed a 2-0 win over 10-man Saint-Etienne, where El Bilal Toure and Nathanael Mbuku scored in either half.

Reims have now won four of their last five games in all competitions and this upturn in form has seen them rise to 14th place on the log.

Olympique Marseille vs Reims Head-To-Head

Marseille boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming five wins from their last 14 encounters. Reims have picked up one fewer win, while five games have ended all square.

Olympique Marseille Form Guide: W-L-W-W-W

Reims Form Guide: W-W-L-W-W

Olympique Marseille vs Reims Team News

Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Reims

Moreto Cassama, Fode Doucoure, Marshall Munetsi, Fraser Hornby and Arber Zeneli are all recuperating from injuries and will miss the game.

Injured: Marshall Munetsi, Moreto Cassama, Fode Doucoure, Fraser Hornby, Arber Zeneli

Suspended: None

Olympique Marseille vs Reims Predicted XI

Marseille predicted XI (3-2-4-1): Pau Lopez, William Saliba, Alvaro Gonzalez, Luan Peres, Valentin Rongier, Boubacar Camara, Cengiz Under, Matteo Guendouzi, Gerson, Dimitri Payet, Arkadiusz Milik

Reims predicted XI (3-4-3): Predrag Rajkovic, Andreaw Gravillon, Wout Faes, Ghislain Konan, Thomas Foket, Dion Lopy, Azor Matusiwa, Ilan Kebbal, El Bilal Toure, Hugo Ekitike, Nathanael Mbuku

Olympique Marseille vs Reims Prediction

After a slow start to the season, where they picked up just one win from their seven games, Reims appear to have hit their stride and have won four of their last five games. They face an in-form Marseille side and we predict they will take the game to the hosts and force a share of the spoils.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 1-1 Reims

Edited by Peter P