Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction and Betting tips | 21st May 2022 

In Ligue 1 action this weekend, Olympique Marseille will host Strasbourg at the Orange Velodrome on Saturday night as the 2021-22 French top-flight season concludes.

Marseille have had a tough couple of weeks, crashing out of the UEFA Europa Conference League in the semifinals before surrendering their automatic UEFA Champions League spot to the in-form Monaco side. They were beaten 2-0 by Stade Rennais in their last game and failed to impress offensively, managing no shots on target.

The Olympians sit third in the league standings, with 68 points from 37 games. A point this weekend would guarantee them at least a UEFA Champions League qualification spot.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, have been one of the most improved teams in the French top flight this season and remain on the hunt for European football. They picked up a 1-0 win over Clermont Foot in their last game, with Adrien Thomasson scoring the sole goal of the game with an outstanding header in the first half.

The away side sit fifth in the Ligue 1 table, with 63 points from 37 games, and are now one win away from securing a place in Europe next season.

Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Saturday's game will mark the 25th meeting between Olympique Marseille and Strasbourg. The hosts have won 11 of their previous matchups, while Strasbourg have won just three times. Ten of their meetings have ended in draws.

The Olympians are set to end the season with the best away record but have struggled on home turf, winning just eight of 18 games.

Strasbourg are winless in their last six games against Marseille, winning just one of their last 14 matchups, a run dating back to 2005.

The two teams are among the four clubs with the most clean sheets in the French top flight this season, with 14 shutouts.

Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg Prediction

Marseille have won just one of their last five games across competitions and have failed to score in three of these outings. They have, however, won three of their last four home league games and will hope to maximise their home advantage this weekend.

Strasbourg, meanwhile, are on a three-game unbeaten run and have lost just one of their last 15 league games. They have enjoyed a strong away run and could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 1-1 Strasbourg.

Olympique Marseille vs Strasbourg Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES.

Tip 3 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (There have been under 2.5 goals in six of the last seven meetings between the two teams) .

