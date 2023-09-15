Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | September 17th 2023

The French Ligue 1 returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Olympique Marseille and Toulouse go head-to-head at the Stade Velodrome on Sunday.

Marcelino’s men head into the weekend on a run of eight consecutive wins against the visitors and will be looking to extend this dominant run.

Olympique Marseille were denied successive wins for the first time since April as they were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Nantes on September 1.

Prior to that, Marcelino’s side picked up a 2-0 victory over Stade Brestois on August 26 to snap their two-match winless run in all competitions.

With eight points from four matches, Marseille are currently third in the Ligue 1 table, only below second-placed Paris Saint Germain on goal difference.

Toulouse, on the other hand, failed to find their feet last time out as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Clermont Foot on home turf.

Since picking up a 2-1 victory at Nantes in the season opener on August 13, Carles Martinez’s men have now failed to win their subsequent three matches, claiming two draws and losing once.

With five points from four matches, Toulouse are currently 12th in the table, level on points with Le Havre, Lorient and Metz.

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 21 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Olympique Marseille boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Toulouse have picked up eight wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 17 occasions.

Marseille are on an eight-game winning streak against Toulouse and are unbeaten in their last 12 meetings, claiming nine wins and three draws since a 2-1 loss in January 2016.

Toulouse are unbeaten in six of their last seven away matches, claiming four wins and two draws since early April.

Marseille have won all but one of their last six Ligue 1 home matches, with a 2-1 loss to Stade Brestois on May 27 being the exception.

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Prediction

While Toulouse will be looking to find their feet, they face the stern challenge of taking on a Marseille side who have won their last eight meetings in the league.

Marcelino’s men have flown out of the blocks this season and we see them claiming all three points once again.

Prediction: Olympique Marseille 3-1 Toulouse

Olympique Marseille vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Olympique Marseille to win

Tip 2: First to score - Marseille (The hosts have opened the scoring in six of their last eight games against Toulouse)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been three or more goals scored in five of the last seven clashes between the sides)