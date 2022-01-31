Oman vs Australia prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Oman entertain Australia at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Tuesday.

Australia resumed their qualifying campaign with a resounding 4-0 win over Vietnam, as they kept the pressure on second-placed Japan. Saudi Arabia are expected to secure top spot in Group B, so Australia need to avoid dropping points if they are to finish above Japan in the standings.

Oman suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat at Saudi Arabia in their previous outing and trail the third-placed visitors by seven points, thus the odds of them making it into the finals in the summer are slim.

Oman vs Australia Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 10 times across all competitions so far. Australia have dominated proceedings in this fixture as they lead 6-1 in wins while four games have ended in draws.

Oman's only win against the Socceroos came in a World Cup qualifying fixture almost a decade ago. They last met in the reverse fixture of the ongoing qualifying campaign in October, with the game ending in a 3-1 win for the visiting side.

Oman form guide (World Cup qualifiers): L-L-D-W-L

Australia form guide (World Cup qualifiers): W-D-D-L-W

Oman vs Australia Team News

Oman

There are no reported injury concerns for the home side for this game and they also do not have to worry about suspensions. It is expected that the same starting XI that was fielded against Saudi Arabia will be given the nod here.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Australia

The visiting side have made the long trip from Australia to Oman for this game and will be hoping to have their players match-fit for this clash. There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for them at the moment.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Oman vs Australia Prediction

Oman Predicted XI (4-4-2): Ibrahim Al Mukhaini; Mataz Saleh, Juma Al Habsi, Ahmed Al Khamisi, Amjad Al Harthi; Arshad Al-Alawi, Harib Al Saadi, Salaah Al Yahyaei, Abdullah Fawaz; Al-Mandher Al Alawi, Khalid Al Hajri

Australia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Mat Ryan; Fran Karačić, Milos Degenek, Trent Sainsbury, Rhyan Grant; Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine; Mathew Leckie, Tom Rogic, Martin Boyle; Jamie Maclaren

Oman vs Australia Prediction

Australia are the top-scoring side in the group and scored four goals against Vietnam on Thursday. Oman, on the other hand, have failed to score in their last two games.

There is a notable quality gap in the squad between the two sides and Australia also seem to be in good touch at the moment. The Socceroos should take home the three points from the game.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Oman 1-2 Australia

Edited by Peter P