Oman vs India Live Streaming Details: When and Where to Watch | FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifier

19 Nov 2019

Sunil Chhetri will look to get his name on the scoresheet against Oman

The Indian National Football Team will look to return to winning ways, after a disappointing 1-1 draw against Afghanistan in their previous Group E encounter, as they take on Oman in the FIFA World Cup 2022 Second Round Qualifying stage.

Igor Stimac's side produced a lacklustre display once again as they scored a late equaliser to level the game against Afghanistan. The Blue Tigers are coming on the back of two disappointing draws, a run of form that has seen the frustration build amongst the fans.

As India travel to the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, the home side are only a point behind leaders Qatar in their qualifying group and could momentarily move to the top of the table with a victory.

When is the Oman Vs India in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier?

Oman will take on India in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier on the 19th of November, 2019 at 20:30 hrs IST (8:30 PM)

What time is the kickoff between Oman vs India in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier?

The crucial World Cup Qualifier is set to kick off at 20:30 hrs IST. (8:30 PM)

Where is Oman Vs India being played?

The World Cup Qualifier between Oman and India will be played at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, Oman.

Where can I watch the live streaming between Oman Vs India?

The game will be telecasted live on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.

