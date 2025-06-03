Oman vs Jordan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 5th 2025

Oman will host Jordan at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex on Thursday in the penultimate game of their third-round 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The hosts will be desperate to get points that would take them a step closer to their first-ever World Cup finals appearance.

Oman picked up their third win of the round last time out with a 1-0 victory over Kuwait to put them in fourth place in the group, three points behind second-placed Jordan. Al-Ahmar had a poor start to the qualifiers, losing three of their first four games but have now picked up points in three of their last four and could end the matchday just three points off the top of the group going into the final matchday.

Jordan’s 1-1 draw against South Korea last time out marked their fourth draw in eight qualifying games, although they remain on course for direct qualification for next year's World Cup finals. The visitors have lost only one game in the round thus far and will be keen to continue that solid form this midweek to achieve a historic qualification.

Oman vs Jordan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met on 25 previous occasions going into Thursday's game. Oman have won only four of those games, and nine have ended in draws while Jordan have won the remaining 12.

Seven of the last 10 editions of this fixture have ended in draws, five of which were goalless draws.

The hosts are winless across the last 10 editions of this fixture, with their last win over Jordan coming in 2013.

The Chivalrous Ones have kept clean sheets in eight of their last 10 games in this fixture.

The visitors have conceded seven goals in their qualifying campaign so far, the joint-fewest in Group B.

Oman are currently ranked 77th on the FIFA World Rankings while Jordan are ranked 62nd.

Oman vs Jordan Prediction

The sides are closely matched going into Thursday's game, but Al-Ahmar will have their work cut out if they are to get all three points against a side with a much better offensive record.

Jordan will be optimistic to get a result and will rely mostly on their much more dominant record in recent editions of this fixture to get the job done, but may have to settle for a point here.

Prediction: Oman 1-1 Jordan

Oman vs Jordan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of the visitors’ last seven games have featured less than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Seven of the hosts’ last 10 games have featured both teams getting on the scoresheet)

