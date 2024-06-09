Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | 11th June 2024

Oman host Kyrgyzstan at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat on Tuesday for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, with their progression to the third round already secured.

With four wins in five games, the Reds have 12 points in the bag and sit two clear of second-placed Kyrgyzstan, the only side to have beaten them in this round.

After opening their campaign on a winning note against Chinese Taipei, Oman were beaten 1-0 by the White Falcons on matchday two. Since then, the Middle Eastern side have built themselves up again and won thrice in a row.

Going into the final day, Jaroslav Silhavy's side will aim to wrap up their campaign in style as Oman are looking to reach the World Cup finals for the first time.

Meanwhile, Kyrgyzstan have also all but sealed their progression, unless they lose this game and Malaysia beat Chinese Taipei by a big margin. With 12 goals scored, the Central Asian side have been menacing, but their defense has let them down at times.

Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

There have been five clashes between the sides in history, with Oman winning thrice in the fixture and losing just once.

At the 2023 AFC Asian Cup this year, the sides met in the group stages and played out a 1-1 draw.

After back-to-back defeats in January, the White Falcons have gone their next four clashes without a loss. Oman are unbeaten in their last five.

The Reds have kept a clean sheet in their last three qualifiers: twice against Malaysia and then against Chinese Taipei.

Oman are ranked 77th in the world, while their rivals are 23 places below them.

Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Oman are the stronger team on paper but they have not beaten their rivals from Central Asia in their last two encounters. The Reds could therefore approach the game cautiously and play to avoid a loss, as their qualification to the third round has long been secured.

The White Falcons should be able to hold them once again.

Prediction: Oman 1-1 Kyrgyzstan

Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes