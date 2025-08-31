Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2025

Oman will square off against Kyrgyzstan at the Stadion Majmuasi in the group stage of the CAFA Nations Cup on Tuesday. The Reds secured a third-place finish in the inaugural edition in 2023 while the White Falcons finished fourth.

The Reds met the joint hosts, Uzbekistan, in their campaign opener last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Nasser Al-Rawahi gave them an early lead, but Khojimat Erkinov equalized for Uzbekistan in the 55th minute.

The White Falcons were also held to a 1-1 draw by Turkmenistan in their campaign opener. Wepa Jumaýew gave Turkmenistan the lead in the 43rd minute, and Joel Kojo pulled them level two minutes later.

Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths six times in all competitions. The Reds have the upper hand in these meetings, recording three wins. The White Falcons have got the better of their western rivals just once, and two games have ended in draws.

They met in the third-place decider of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup, and Samba Al-Khaleej recorded a narrow 1-0 win.

The White Falcons are unbeaten in their last three games in this fixture, though the last two games have ended in draws, including a 1-1 stalemate in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers last June.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

Oman are winless in their last three games in all competitions, scoring just two goals while conceding five times.

The White Falcons head into the match on a four-game unbeaten streak, playing out three consecutive draws.

Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Prediction

Samba Al-Khaleej have scored one goal apiece in three of their last four games. Notably, they have not scored more than one goal in a competitive match in 2025 thus far.

Kyrgyzstan have won just one of their last seven games in all competitions. They are yet to keep a clean sheet in 2025 and have conceded one goal apiece in four of the five games.

The last two meetings between them have ended in 1-1 draws, and considering the current form of the two teams, another low-scoring draw is likely to ensue.

Prediction: Oman 1-1 Kyrgyzstan

Oman vs Kyrgyzstan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

