Oman vs Qatar prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Gulf nations Oman and Qatar lock horns at the Jassim bin Hamad Stadium in Doha on Monday in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Qatar's hosting rights for next year's showpiece tournament means the Asian champions are long guaranteed a place. However, they are competing to secure a direct berth in the 2023 Asia Cup.

With six victories and a draw, the Crimsons are at the top of Group E with 19 points, and another win next week would confirm their ticket to China.

Their Gulf rivals Oman are second with 12 points and assured of a place in the third round of the World Cup qualifiers. As things stand, Oman will be heading into the third-qualifying round for the Asia Cup.

However, the Reds can still mathematically secure direct entry into the competition, provided they win all three of their remaining games.

Oman vs Qatar Head-To-Head

Qatar (17) have won more than half of their previous 32 clashes with Oman. Meanwhile, Oman have beaten Qatar only six times, the last of which came way back in June 2009.

Even the first leg of their qualifiers went to the Crimsons, who eked out a 2-1 victory.

Oman Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-W-W

Qatar Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Oman vs Qatar Team News

Oman

Branko Ivanovic has named a 29-member squad for this month's triple-header, including striker Munther Al Alawi, who's back after recovering from an injury.

Four players, including 30-year old Ali Al-Busaidi, are in line to make their international debuts.

However, there's no place for captain Ahmed Mubarak Kano, who's also Al-Ahmer's most capped player in history with 180 appearances. He's been left out once again.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Not Selected/Unavailable: Ahmed Mubarak Kano

Qatar

The Crimsons weren't at their resounding best against India in their last match but still managed to eke out a 1-0 victory. Manager Felix Bas might field the same lineup again, featuring key stars like Almoez Ali, Hassan Al-Haydos and Karim Boudiaf.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Oman vs Qatar Predicted XI

Oman (4-4-2): Faiyz Al-Rusheidi; Abdul Gheilani, Fahmi Said Rajab Durbein, Juma Al Habsi, Ali Al Busaidi; Abdullah Fawaz, Harib Al-Saadi, Zahir Al-Aghbari, Salah Al-Yahyaei; Muhsen Al Ghassani, Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali.

Qatar (4-2-4): Saad Al-Sheeb; Bassam Al-Rawi, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Musab Khoder; Karim Boudiaf, Abdulaziz Hatem; Yusuf Abdurisag, Hasan Al-Haydos, Mohammed Muntari, Almoez Ali.

Oman vs Qatar Prediction

Oman have a very slim chance of finishing atop their group but that won't deter them from giving Qatar a tough run for their money. However, the reigning Asian champions have enough quality to avoid defeat.

We expect a high-scoring stalemate in this encounter.

Prediction: Oman 2-2 Qatar

