Oman vs Vietnam prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Oman host Vietnam in their upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture on Tuesday at Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex.

Oman suffered a 3-1 defeat in their previous outing against Australia on Friday and they are now placed fourth in the Group B third-round standings. Japan and China also have three points in the table.

Vietnam remain winless in the campaign as they suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of China. Vietnam pulled two goals back and the game was tied 2-2 at the 90th minute, but Wu Lei scored a last-gasp winner in the fifth minute of injury time.

#AsianCup2023 @afcasiancup You voted for Nguyễn Tiến Linh as your pick for #NEOMFutureStars of Matchday 3 ⭐💪. The 23 year old forward put on an incredible performance, scoring for Vietnam in one of the most exciting fixtures of the week. You voted for Nguyễn Tiến Linh as your pick for #NEOMFutureStars of Matchday 3 ⭐💪. The 23 year old forward put on an incredible performance, scoring for Vietnam in one of the most exciting fixtures of the week. https://t.co/cdbYb895oA

Oman vs Vietnam Head-to-Head

Oman and Vietnam have squared off twice across all competitions so far, with Oman maintaining a 100% record and also keeping back-to-back clean sheets. The fixtures were part of the Asian Cup 2004 qualifiers.

They last squared off at Tuesday's venue and the game ended in a 2-0 win for the hosts.

Oman form guide (all competitions): L-W-L-W-W

Vietnam form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-L-W

Oman vs Vietnam Team News

Oman

Zaher Al-Aghbari, Mohsen Al-Ghasani and Al-Mundhir Al-Alawi were absent from the game against Australia on account of injuries. As per the latest injury report by the team's official Twitter account, the trio did not take part in group training ahead of the fixture.

They continued their routines and their participation in this game seems doubtful.

Injured: None

Suspended: Zaher Al-Aghbari, Mohsen Al-Ghasani, Al-Mundhir Al-Alawi

Unavailable: None

Vietnam

Tran Van Kien, Truong Van Thiet, Nguyen Trong Dai and Nguyen Xuan Nam did not find a place in the 27-man squad announced for the two games this month.

Tran Minh Vuong and Nguyen Trong Hoang withdrew from the squad last month on account of injuries. Vuong suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September while Hoang is recovering from a hernia injury.

Injured: Nguyen Trong Huang, Tran Minh Voung

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Tran Van Kien, Truong Van Thiet, Nguyen Trong Dai, Nguyen Xuan Nam

Oman vs Vietnam Predicted XI

Oman Predicted XI (4-3-3): Faiz Al-Rushaidi; Khalid Al-Braiki, Fahmi Durbin, Juma Al-Habsi, Ali Al-Busaidi; Mohsin Al-Khaldi, Jameel Al-Yahmadi, Harib Al-Saadi; Abdul Aziz Al-Muqbali, Issam Al Sabhi, Khalid Al-Hajri

Vietnam Predicted XI (5-4-1): Bùi Tấn Trường; Que Ngoc Hai, Bui Tieng Dung, Nguyen Thanh Chung, Nguyen Phong Hong Duy, Vu Van Thanh; Nguyen Hoang Duc, Phan Van Duc, Nguyen Tuan Anh, Nguyen Quang Hai; Nguyen Tien Linh

Oman vs Vietnam Prediction

Oman have not hit top gear in the qualification campaign so far and have just one win to their name. They have scored just twice in this campaign, one less than Vietnam.

The visitors also haven't been faultless, conceding more goals than anyone (seven). We do not expect this game to be a high-scoring one but a win for Oman is our prediction here.

Prediction: Oman 1-0 Vietnam

Edited by Peter P