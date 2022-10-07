Omonia Nicosia 2-3 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings as Rashford and Martial come off the bench to secure victory | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

Manchester United defeated Omonia Nicosia 3-2 in a game packed with entertainment and drama. The result saw the visitors remain in second place in Group E, with six points from three games.

United came into this contest on the back of a loss against Real Sociedad and a win against Sheriff Tiraspol in their two games. They were tied for second place with Sheriff and were looking for a win to create some breathing space for themselves. Erik ten Hag fielded a competitive starting lineup for the game.

As expected, Manchester United dominated possession in the opening stages of the game and created nearly all of the chances in the first half. However, they endured a frustrating spell initially, attempting several shots but managing just one on target via Cristiano Ronaldo. Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes, too, looked sharp with the ball at their feet.

The visitors tried to be too perfect at times as they tried to walk the ball into the net rather than attempt shots from good positions. This allowed Omonia Nicosia's backline to settle down and find their rhythm. Manchester United kept 76% possession of the ball, attempting 12 shots with just two on target. Their lack of accuracy in front of goal cost them dearly.

Omonia's 'keeper Fabiano made two saves as well, denying Ronaldo and Antony. The hosts then shocked Manchester United as they snatched the lead after 34 minutes. Bruno played a well-timed pass to Karim Ansarifard, who did well to stay onside and slotted the ball past David De Gea with finesse. The hosts led 1-0 going into the break.

Manchester United came out for the second half with a spring in their step as they looked to assert themselves on the game. Ten Hag brought on Luke Shaw and Marcus Rashford as he looked to liven things up in attack.

Rashford scored just eight minutes after coming on, showing great determination to keep the ball despite being tackled, before unleashing a curling effort goalwards. The ball nestled in the bottom-right corner as the game was tied at 1-1 after 53 minutes.

He then provided an assist for fellow substitute Anthony Martial to score with a similar strike, albeit in the opposite side of the goal. Rashford capped off a brilliant cameo off the bench with a second goal following intricate combination play with Cristiano Ronaldo. Manchester United then held on to secure a 3-1 win.

That said, let's take a look at how the visitors' players fared.

Manchester United Player Ratings

David De Gea - 6/10

De Gea faced just one shot on target in the first period and conceded from it. He conceded another goal late in the second half. However, De Gea made two saves.

Diogo Dalot - 6.5/10

Dalot spent most of his time in Omonia's box as Manchester United looked to equalize. He won all three of his duels, making one clearance, one tackle and one interception. He also played six key passes and one accurate long ball.

Victor Lindelof - 6.5/10

Lindelof made a good start to the game and put in good effort as his side secured a comeback win.

Lisandro Martinez - 7/10

Martinez made a slow start to the game but looked decent in defense as Manchester United were unable to maintain momentum. He received a booking for a foul. He won six of his nine duels, making five clearances, three tackles and two blocks. He also played 11 accurate long balls.

Tyrell Malacia - 6/10

Malacia had a relatively poor game in the first half and was dispossessed in the build-up to the hosts' goal. He was replaced by Luke Shaw at half-time.

Casemiro - 7/10

Casemiro looked good in midfield. He won 13 of his 15 duels and played six accurate long balls and one key pass.

Christian Eriksen - 7/10

Eriksen distributed the ball well and created some important chances. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy, including five key passes, two crosses and two long balls each.

Antony - 6.5/10

Antony made a slow start to the game but looked good with the ball at his feet. He won six of his seven duels and attempted four shots, with just one on target.

Bruno Fernandes - 6.5/10

Fernandes often found himself in a great position to play a decisive final ball or take a shot, but he was a bit slow with his decisions.

Jadon Sancho - 5.5/10

Sancho lacked intensity as he appeared to be a step slower than his teammates. He also gave away the ball that led to Omonia's counter-attack, which they scored from. Sancho played two key passes and won his only duel.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6/10

Ronaldo was wasteful in and around the penalty area as his decision-making was below par. He attempted a whopping eight shots, with six of them off-target. Just one shot was on target and the other was wide of the mark.

Substitutes

Luke Shaw - 6/10

Sahw came on for the second period and had a decent game. He was booked for a foul in the dying embers of the game.

Marcus Rashford - 9/10

Rashford was brought on at the interval and he scored within eight minutes of coming on, equalizing for Manchester United with a lovely finish. He provided an assist for his side's second and added the icing on the cake with a second goal late on.

Anthony Martial - 7/10

Martial came on just after the hour-mark and scored to give Manchester United the lead. He had a decent cameo overall.

Fred & Scott McTominay - N/A

The midfielders came on with very little time to play and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

