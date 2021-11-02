Omonia Nicosia vs Basel prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Omonia Nicosia welcome Basel to the Neo GSP Stadium for a matchday four fixture in Group H of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat to Anorthosis on home turf in the Cypriot First Division on Friday. Nika Kacharava scored the match-winner in the 37th minute.

Basel had to settle for a share of the spoils in a thrilling 3-3 draw away to arch-rivals FC Zurich in the Swiss Super League. Assan Ceesay scored a last-gasp equalizer for the hosts in the top-of-the-table clash.

Omonia will be looking to exact revenge for their 3-1 away defeat in the reverse fixture two weeks ago. Liam Millar, Arthur Cabral and Edon Zhegrova all got on the scoresheet to help Basel secure a 3-1 victory on home turf.

The victory helped the Swiss side hold onto top spot at the summit of the standings on seven points while Omonia occupy the opposite spectrum on one point.

Omonia Nicosia vs Basel Head-to-Head

Basel won the first official clash between the two sides. The defeat left Omonia in danger of being eliminated from the continent and they need a victory to keep their hopes alive.

That is easier said than done though, as The Queen are currently on a three-game losing run and have lost five of their last six games in all competitions. Basel's shock defeat to Etoile-Carouge in the Swiss Cup halted their 11-game unbeaten run in all competitions.

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-W-L

Basel form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Omonia Nicosia vs Basel Team News

Omonia Nicosia

Ionnis Kousoulos and Eric Bautheac have both been ruled out with knee injuries.

Injuries: Ionnis Kousoulos, Eric Bautheac

Suspension: None

Basel

Andrea Padula (cartilage), Sebastiano Esposito (muscle) and Taulant Xhaka are all unavailable due to injuries. Edon Zhegrova has been sidelined with illness.

Injuries: Andrea Padula, Sebastiano Esposito, Taulant Xhaka

Unavailable: Edon Zhegrova

Suspension: None

Omonia Nicosia vs Basel Predicted XI

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabiano (GK); Jan Lecjaks, Nikolas Panagiotou, Adam Lang, Shehu Abdullahi; Marinos Tzionis, Jordi Gomez, Kiko; Fotis Papoulis, Andronikos Kakoulis, Loizos Loizou

FC Basel Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Heinz Lindner (GK); Tomas Tavares, Eray Comert, Andy Pelmard, Sergio Lopez; Pajtim Kasami, Fabian Frei; Wouter Burger, Dan Ndoye, Valentin Stocker; Arthur Cabral

Omonia Nicosia vs Basel Prediction

Omonia Nicosia need maximum points to keep their continental sojourn alive and this could see them go all out for victory. The hosts are out-of-sorts and are unlikely to pose much of a threat to a Basel side that are flying high.

The Swiss side have more experience at this level and are likely to take advantage of the space afforded them to secure a comfortable victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 1-3 Basel

Edited by Shardul Sant