Omonia Nicosia vs Kairat prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2021-22 

Omonia Nicosia and Kairat Almaty will battle for three points in a Group H fixture in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The dead-rubber game will see the two eliminated sides squaring off to finish as 'the best of the rest.' The hosts currently hold a two-point advantage in third spot while Kairat sit at the bottom of the table with just one point.

Omonia come into the game on the back of a narrow 1-0 away victory over AEL Limassol in the Cypriot First Division. Jan Lecjaks scored the winning goal in the 44rd minute.

Kairat Almaty needed penalties to see off Shakhtar Karagandy in the final of the Kazakhstan Cup. The thrilling game saw both sides play out a 3-3 draw after extra time, with Kairat triumphing 9-8 on penalties.

Omonia Nicosia vs Kairat Head-to-Head

The first leg meeting between the two sides ended in a goalless draw.

The hosts are currently on a five-game unbeaten streak in all competitions. Kairat have won three of their last five matches in all competitions.

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Kairal form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Omonia Nicosia vs Kairat Team News

Omonia Nicosia

Ioannis Kousoulos has been ruled out of the game through injury. Fabinho is a doubt, while Kiko is suspended for the red card he received against Qarabag.

Injury: Ioannis Kousoulos

Doubtful: Fabinho

Suspension: Kiko

Kairat

Gafurzan Suyumbayev has been sidelined by injury. Yan Vorogovskiy and Ricardo Alves are both suspended for the game.

Injury: Gafurzan Suyumbayev

Suspension: Yan Vorogovskiy, Ricardo Alves

Omonia Nicosia vs Kairat Predicted XI

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Francis Uzoho; Abdullahi Shehu, Tomas Hubocan, Hector Yuste, Jan Lecjaks; Jordi Gomez, Mix Diskerud; Loizos Loizou, Fotios Papoulis, Marinos Tzionis; Marko Šcepovic

Kairat Predicted XI (5-3-2): Stas Pokatilov (GK); Denis Polyakov, Macky Bagnack, Rade Dugalic, Nuraly Alip, Kamo Hovhannisyan; Nebojsa Kosovic, Dzyanis Palyakow, Jacek Goralski; Jose Kante, Vagner Love

Omonia Nicosia vs Kairat Prediction

Both sides have already been eliminated from the competition but the quest to not finish bottom of the group could spur them to go all out for the win.

Kairat made their debut in European competition this season and the difference in quality has been painfully obvious. Omonia Nicosia are slight favorites and the hosts are also on a good run of form. We are backing the Cypriots to claim a narrow victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 2-1 Kairat

