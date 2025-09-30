Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz Prediction and Betting Tips | October 2nd 2025

Omonia Nicosia will host Mainz at the GSP Stadium on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025-26 UEFA Conference League's league phase. The home side suffered defeat in their opening game in the Cypriot top flight this season, but have been in impeccable form since then, most recently thrashing Anorthosis 5-0 on the road, and will be looking to carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They participated in the Conference League last season, facing Vikingur in their league phase opener and winning 4-0 via goals from three different players, including Andronikos Kakoullis, who netted a brace.

Mainz, meanwhile, are set for their first European campaign since the 2016-17 season and will aim to get off to a flyer this week. They have, however, endured a slow start to their Bundesliga campaign, most recently losing 2-0 at home to Borussia Dortmund, and will need to make improvements when they head to Cyprus on Thursday.

Following Thursday's game, both teams will return to domestic football before making their return to continental action after the international break, with Omonia set to face Drita and Mainz set to host Zrinjski from Bosnia.

Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two teams.

Omonia's last meeting against German opposition came back in the 1972-73 European Cup campaign when they faced Bayern Munich in the second round, losing the two-legged tie 13-0 on aggregate.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions, while their opponents have kept clean sheets in five of their last six outings.

Mainz have scored five goals in the Bundesliga this season, the joint-third-fewest in the division so far.

Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz Prediction

The Shamrock will head into the midweek clash on a high after winning their last four games on the bounce by an aggregate scoreline of 14-0. They have won their last eight competitive home matches and will be looking forward to this one.

The 05ers, meanwhile, have won just one of their last four games. They are, however, the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash and should win this one.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 1-2 Mainz

Omonia Nicosia vs Mainz Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Mainz to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More