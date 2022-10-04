Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th October 2022

Manchester United will fly out to Cyprus to take on Omonia Nicosia in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The Cypriot side have lost their first two group stage games against Sheriff Tiraspol and Real Sociedad.

Since their 2-1 defeat against Real Sociedad, Omonia have picked up two wins on the trot in the league, namely against Paralimni and Doxa.

Neil Lennon's men have also managed to keep a clean sheet in both games and that's an encouraging turn of events ahead of their high-profile clash with Manchester United. They are in desperate need of a positive result as another defeat might be too difficult to recover from in Group E.

They will be hoping that they can hurt their wounded opponents, who will be quite downcast after their 6-3 loss to Manchester City last Sunday.

The Red Devils were absolutely dismantled by their cross-city rivals as they fell to a 4-0 deficit inside the first half of the derby last Sunday.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden scored hat-tricks for Pep Guardiola's side as they ran riot at the Etihad. A worldie from Antony and a brace from Anthony Martial did provide some sort of consolation for the Red Devils but it was a largely weak performance from Ten Hag's men.

Fans will be hoping to see a response from their side on Thursday and United have a great chance to bounce back against relatively weaker opposition.

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Manchester United will only be the third Premier League side to face Omonia Nicosia in a major UEFA competition. Arsenal clashed with them in the 1994-95 Cup Winners' Cup and Manchester City faced them in the 2008-09 UEFA Cup.

Omonia Nicosia have lost all four of their matches against Premier League opposition so far.

Manchester United have never faced a side from Cyprus up until now.

Omonia Nicosia have registered just a single win in major European competition in 26 outings. They've lost 19 and drawn six.

Manchester United have showcased good form on the road in the Europa League, winning five of their last six away games in the competition.

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United Prediction

Omonia Nicosia were completely outplayed by Sheriff Tiraspol in their first Europa League group stage game. Real Sociedad managed to win against them without several of their first-team members.

United might have been embarrassed by Manchester City in the Premier League. But Thursday's European opponents are not going to be that hard to contain. We expect United to walk away with all three points.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 0-2 Manchester United

Omonia Nicosia vs Manchester United Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Manchester United

Tip 2: Game to have under 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Manchester United to keep a clean sheet - Yes

