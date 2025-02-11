Omonia Nicosia vs Pafos Prediction and Betting Tips | February 13th 2025

Omonia Nicosia will host Pafos at the GSP Stadium on Thursday in the first leg of their 2024-25 UEFA Europa Conference League knockout phase playoffs clash. The home side have been solid in their domestic assignments of late and will be looking to replicate similar showings when they return to the continental stage this week.

They endured a difficult start to the league phase of the Conference, losing three of their first four games. However, they secured a 3-1 home win over Austrian outfit Rapid Wien and a goalless draw against Borac in their final two games to climb into the top 24 and secure a playoff spot.

Pafos, meanwhile, have exceeded expectations in their debut European campaign, only missing out on a top-eight finish by one point. They won three of their six matches in the league phase, with their two losses being narrow defeats at the hands of Bundesliga outfit Heidenheim and Serie A side Fiorentina.

The visitors have been drawn against a familiar foe in the playoffs and will be looking to secure an advantage ahead of the return leg on home turf next week.

Omonia Nicosia vs Pafos Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 46 competitive meetings between Omonia and Pafos since the start of the century. The hosts have won 24 of those contests while the visitors have won just eight times with their other 14 matchups ending in draws.

The two sides last faced off in a league clash back in December which the Queen won 1-0 to snap a four-game winless run in this fixture.

This is the only Conference League playoff clash this season featuring two clubs from the same country.

Omonia have the joint-second-best defensive record in the Conference League this season with a goal concession tally of six.

Omonia Nicosia vs Pafos Prediction

The Queen are on a brilliant four-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have won three of their last four games at the GSP Stadium and will head into this one as slight favorites.

Similarly, Pafos have won their last six games on the trot and have lost just two of their last 14. They have been the better side in this fixture in recent games and should just edge this one.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 0-1 Pafos

Omonia Nicosia vs Pafos Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Pafos to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last 12 matches)

