Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabag prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22 

Omonia Nicosia and Qarabag will battle for three points in Group H of the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-1 dome draw with Paphos in the Cyprus First Division on Sunday.

Qarabag also played out the same scoreline away to Keshla in the Azerbaijan Premier League a day earlier. Abdelleh Zoubir and Aldair Neto scored in either half to share the spoils.

All the teams in Group H are currently tied at one point apiece, having all played a goalless draw on matchday one two weeks ago. Basel and Kairat are the other two teams who make up the group.

Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabag Head-to-Head

This will be the two sides' first meeting at this level and they will each go all out for victory to boost their chances of qualification.

Omonia Nicosia have won two of their last five matches in all competitions. Qarabag are currently on a 13-game unbeaten run that stretches back to July.

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): D-W-D-L-W

Qarabag form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabag Team News

Omonia Nicosia

The hosts have four players ruled out with injuries. Eric Bautheac, Mix Diskerud, Ernest Asante and Ioannis Kousoulos are all unavailable for selection. There are no suspension worries for Omonia Nicosia.

Injuries: Eric Bautheac, Mix Diskerud, Ioannis Kousoulos, Ernest Asante

Suspension: None

Qarabag

Jaime Romero will require surgery on his left knee following an injury on matchday one against Basel. Defender Badavi Huseynov is a doubt for the trip to Cyprus.

Injuries: Jaime Romero

Doubtful: Badavi Huseynov

Suspension: None

Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabag Predicted XI

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-3-3): Fabiano (GK); Jan Lecjaks, Nikolas Panagiotou, Adam Lang, Shehu Abdullahi; Marinos Tzionis, Jordi Gomez, Kiko; Fotis Papoulis, Andronikos Kakoulis, Loizos Loizou

Qarabag Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Shahrudin Mahammadaliyev (GK); Toral Byramov, Maksim Medvedev, Kevin Medina, Abbas Huseynov; Qara Qarayev, Patrick Andrade; Marko Vesovic, Kady, Abdellah Zoubir; Ibrahima Wadji

Omonia Nicosia vs Qarabag Prediction

The two sides have compact, low-block styles of play and this means that the game could be one of very few goalscoring chances.

Qarabag have been the more consistent side in recent weeks but Omonia will be banking on their strong home form to see them through. Although a goalless draw is the most likely result, we fancy the visitors to do enough to nick a narrow victory.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 0-1 Qarabag

Edited by Shardul Sant