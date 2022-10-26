Omonia Nicosia vs Real Sociedad Prediction and Betting Tips | October 27, 2022

Real Sociedad will look to make it five wins from five in the UEFA Europa League when they take on Omonia Nicosia at the Tsirion Athlítiko Kentro Stadium on Thursday (October 27).

La Real are atop Group E with 12 points from four games, having maintained their 100% start to their campaign. The La Liga outfit have secured their place in the knockoutd but need to keep producing wins to qualify directly for the Round of 16.

Manchester United are just three points behind in the standings. So Sociedad's slip-up could give the English team a chance to trim the gap or even surpass them on goal difference.

The top two are set to meet on the final matchday at the Anoeta in what's shaping up to be the decider to determine who goes through as group winners. Omonia, meanwhile, are languishing at the bottom of the group with zero points in four games, having lost all their games thus far.

The Cypriot outfit are coming off five straight losses across competitions, scoring only twice - in a 3-2 defeat to United at the start of the month. Sociedad stumbled to a 1-0 reverse at Real Valladolid in La Liga action at the weekend.

Omonia Nicosia vs Real Sociedad Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Omonia and Sociedad never met before this season.

Sociedad beat the Cypriot side 2-1 at Anoeta in their first meeting in September.

With four wins in four, Sociedad, Arsenal and Freiburg are the only teams with a 100% record in the Europa League this season.

With four defeats in four, Omonia, Malmo, Zurich and Dynamo Kiev are the only teams to have lost all their games.

Omonia have lost all three of their previous clashes with Spanish teams in UEFA competitions.

Omonia have made 17 changes to their starting lineup, the most by any team in the competition this season.

Sociedad have won four straight European matches for the first time since 1998-99, when they won five in a row in the UEFA Cup.

Omonia Nicosia vs Real Sociedad Prediction

Omonia are looking to get a point on the board before the conclusion of their campaign, but Sociedad have plenty of quality to beat the Cypriot club again.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 0-2 Real Sociedad

Omonia Nicosia vs Real Sociedad Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Real Sociedad

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

