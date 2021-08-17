Omonia Nicosia vs Royal Antwerp prediction, preview, team news and more | Europa League 2021-22

Omonia Nicosia host Royal Antwerp at Neo GSP Stadium in the first leg of their Europa League playoff tie on Thursday.

The home side secured their place at this stage with a penalty shootout victory over Flora in the third qualifying round following a 3-3 aggregate stalemate. Antwerp received a bye to the playoff stage.

The visitors were held to a 1-1 draw away to Charleroi in Belgium's Jupiler League on Friday. Viktor Fischer and Anass Zaroury scored in each half to ensure the points were shared.

Both sides will give their all in this tie, as the winner will secure progress to the Europa League group stage while the loser drops down to the Europa Conference League.

Omonia Nicosia vs Royal Antwerp Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between the sides and a victory in the first leg could be essential to their hopes of securing progress.

The hosts have been in poor form of late, with three defeats suffered in their last five games in all competitions.

Antwerp have won just one of their four league matches this term.

Omonia form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-L

Antwerp form guide (league only): D-W-L-L

Omonia Nicosia vs Royal Antwerp Team News

Omonia Nicosia

The home side have two players sidelined through injuries. Ernest Asante (cruciate ligament rupture) and Iyayi Atiemwen (adductor) are both unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Ernest Asante, Iyayi Atiemwen

Suspension: None

Antwerp

Sander Coopman (Cruciate Ligament rupture) and Michael Frey (knee) are both unavailable for selection.

Injuries: Sander Coopman, Michael Frey

Suspension: None

Omonia Nicosia vs Royal Antwerp Predicted XI

Omonia Nicosia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Fabiano (GK); Geraldo Rosa, Nikolas Panayiotou, Adam Lang, Shehu Abdullahi; Marinos Tzionis, Jordi Gomez, Mix Diskerud, Eric Bautheac; Andronikos Kakoulis, Loizos Loizou

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jean Butez (GK); Jelle Bataille, Ritchie De Laet, Aurelio Buta; Alhassan Yusuf, Birger Verstraete; Viktor Fischer, Pieter Gerkens, Manuel Benson; Johannes Eggestein

Omonia Nicosia vs Royal Antwerp Prediction

There is little to choose from between the two sides and they are each capable of qualifying at the expense of the other.

Omonia Nicosia are primarily defensive-minded but Royal Antwerp's expansive style of play could see both sides get on the scoresheet. We are predicting a share of the spoils with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 1-1 Royal Antwerp

