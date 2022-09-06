Omonia Nicosia vs Sheriff prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2022–23

Omonia Nicosia are due to host Sheriff at the GSP Stadium in their UEFA Europa League Group E opener on Thursday.

Omonia had a perfect run in the playoffs, beating Belgian club Gent 4-0 home and away to reach the group stage. They have been pitted against Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sheriff Tiraspol in Group E but will start out against the Moldovan team. The Cypriot side are not new to this stage. They finished fourth in their group in the 2020-21 edition and will hope to do better this time.

Sheriff, meanwhile, struggled to overcome Armenian side Pyunik in the playoffs, needing penalties to advance. There were no goals in 210 minutes of the tie, including 30 minutes of added time, before Sheriff won 3-2 on penalties.

Zholto-chornyye’s glaring weakness was in their attack, which needs to be more clinical for them to survive the group stage. The Moldovans wasted countless goal chances in both legs.

It’s a crucial game for both teams, as sterner tests lie ahead later in the group stage.

Omonia Nicosia vs Sheriff Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to meet in any competition.

Omonia Nicosia form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Sheriff form guide (all competitions): W-D-D-W-D

Omonia Nicosia vs Sheriff News

Omonia Nicosia

Centre-forward Andronikos Kakoullis has been out of action with a muscle injury and is likely to miss this one.

Injured: Andronikos Kakoullis.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Sheriff

New recruit Steve Ambri will look to continue his scoring ways, having netted thrice this season. Nigerian winger Iyayi Atiemwen is under pressure to deliver. Sheriff have no injury or suspension worries.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Omonia Nicosia vs Sheriff News Predicted Xls

Omonia Nicosia (3-5-2): Fabiano (GK), Adam Lang, Hector Yuste, Jan Lecjaks, Adam Matthews, Nemanja Miletic, Mix Diskerud, Fouad Bachirou, Roman Bezus, Charalambos Charalambous, Bruno

Sheriff (4-3-3): Dumitru Celeadnic (GK), Renan Guedes, Stjepan Radeljic, Patrick Kpozo, Moussa Kyabou, Mouhamed Diop, Cedric Badolo, Kiki Gabi, Iyayi Atiemwen, Rasheed Ibrahim Akanbi, Abou Ouattara

Omonia Nicosia vs Sheriff News Prediction

Omonia will seek to win at home before their difficult trip to the Anoeta to face Real Sociedad on matchday two. Likewise, Sheriff will also look for all three points before they welcome Manchester United.

Omonia should capitalise on their home advantage and win this one.

Prediction: Omonia Nicosia 2-1 Sheriff

