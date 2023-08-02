Omonia vs Qəbələ Prediction and Betting Tips | 3rd August 2023

Omonia will play host to Qəbələ at Neo GSP in the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

Omonia vs Qəbələ Preview

The first leg was a thrilling contest involving five goals scored by just two players. The suspense ended with the visiting team Omonia having the final say at 3-2. Ayyoub Allach and Roman Bezus traded blows until the 82nd minute when the latter executed a decisive effort from the spot kick to end the debate.

The Queen returned to the competition after failing to qualify for the previous edition. The Cypriot side made it to the group stage in their first attempt in 2021-22 and are aiming to equal or surpass that record this time. But with three defeats conceded in their last five home matches, their 3-2 win may not be enough guarantee.

Qəbələ’s defeat was their first setback in five outings. They controlled much of the game but fared poorly in front of goal as opposed to Omonia who were clinical. The rematch is expected to be hotly contested as well, with Allach and Bezus likely to take the centre stage once again.

Radarlar are playing their second season in the Europa Conference League. They reached the second qualifying round in the previous edition and have made the third qualifying round their main objective of this campaign. The Azerbaijani team, who have won twice in their last five away matches, could make a statement in Nicosia.

Omonia vs Qəbələ Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Omonia have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five home matches.

Omonia have scored eight goals and conceded six in their last five matches in all competitions.

Omonia have played 164 European matches, winning 56 while Qəbələ boast 41 matches in Europe and 11 wins.

Qəbələ have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five away matches.

Omonia have won twice, drawn twice and lost once in their last five matches while Qəbələ have won once, drawn thrice and lost once.

Omonia vs Qəbələ Prediction

Despite their crucial away victory, Omonia hold just a one-goal advantage, which could be leveled at the slightest mistake. They are expecting a tough challenge from the visitors. Ayyoub Allach might not be enough to make the difference.

Qəbələ will most likely play at full speed as they did in the first leg. They appear to have the stamina to sustain such rhythm.

We expect Omonia to come out on top as they are more organized and more experienced.

Prediction: Omonia 2-1 Qəbələ

Omonia vs Qəbələ Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Omonia to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Omonia to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Qəbələ to score - Yes